FBI Issues Malware Warning To Billions Of Chrome, Edge And Safari Users
The FBI explained that the malware deployed in these attacks could encrypt victims' vital documents, creating a barrier between victims and their cherished files. There have also been reports that malicious actors sometimes prefer to use these attacks to steal victims' personal information for fraud—all typical malware activities.
According to the FBI, these malicious online apps offer to convert popular file formats such as PDF to Word .docx, or webm to mp4. The tricky part of these attacks, however, is that while the website will actually deliver on its promise, the converted files will be secretly corrupted with malware that can easily contaminate users' devices after download. The hackers probably follow through with the file conversion requests to prevent victims from realizing anything is wrong so that they return to the site and recommend it to their friends. Afterward, the attackers deliver additional malware or payloads and carry out even more sophisticated cyber-attacks on their victims.
The FBI also note that that this mode of attack is not limited to free online file conversion tools; there have also been reports that similar attacks are launched through file-joining online tools. In these instances, the website promises to combine multiple files, such as images and PDFs, into one single file. They do so, but they also embed a malicious executable.
According to the blog post released by the FBI, these attacks can compromise victims' seed phrases, passwords, and security answers. It could also trick victims into divulging emails and banking credentials to criminals. Notably, the FBI explained the dangers of these cyberattacks and gave tips to help users protect their devices from these malware traps masquerading as helpful tools.
If you’ve visited any of these websites and your device is showing signs of being compromised, the first step is to scan it with a reliable, up-to-date antivirus solution. Once you're sure your device is clean, proceed to change all vital credentials. Taking these precautions, however, does not mean you can use online file conversion or joining tools without caution; it's better to opt for more trustworthy solutions. Of course, an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure, so naturally the FBI recommends exercising care on the internet. Not all that glitters is gold; always remember the possible implications of your online actions.