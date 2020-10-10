CATEGORIES
by Brandon HillSaturday, October 10, 2020, 10:30 AM EDT

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 And 3090 FE Cards Now Best Buy Exclusives, Find Them Here

NVIDIA would likely be the first to admit that its GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 3090 launches were problem prone. With the former, there were glitches and an overabundance of bots snatching up stock which left many enthusiasts without cards in hand. With the GeForce RTX 3090 launch, additional precautions were taken, but stock was still depleted within mere minutes.

It's become clear that NVIDIA's online web store simply isn't equipped to handle the immense demand when it comes to its own Founder Edition cards, so the company is looking for some outside help. As a result, NVIDIA announced in a forum post that Best Buy will become its exclusive retail partner in the United States for its GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 3090 Founders Edition cards. 

The company is still weighing its options when it comes to options for its European customers that are looking to purchase Founders Editions.

"Founders Edition units are limited, and more will be available in the coming weeks alongside an increasing supply of boards from our global board partners," wrote NVIDIA. But even with new cards trickling into the supply chain, that still won't be enough to satisfy the insatiable demand for Ampere. "Demand will outstrip all of our supply through the year," said NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang earlier this week. "The demand issue is that it is much greater than we expected - and we expected really a lot." 

NVIDIA is looking to increase the chances of enthusiasts getting their hands on the highly anticipated GeForce RTX 3070 later this month. The graphic card is supposed to deliver GeForce RTX 2080 Ti-class 4K gaming performance at the $499 price point. NVIDIA had originally set a launch date of October 15th for its latest mainstream entry, but pushed that date out by two weeks. 

"Production of GeForce RTX 3070 graphics cards are ramping quickly,” said NVIDIA in a blog post earlier this month. “We’ve heard from many of you that there should be more cards available on launch day. To help make that happen, we are updating the availability date to Thursday, October 29th.”

Coincidently, October 29th is just one day after AMD is scheduled to announce its Radeon RX 6000 “Big Navi” RDNA 2 graphics cards...


Tags:  Nvidia, Best Buy, (nasdaq:nvda), (nasdaq:bby), geforce rtx 3080, geforce rtx 3090

