Commodore Tells Windows 10 Users Shunned By Microsoft To Join Its Linux Sanctuary

by Paul LillyWednesday, October 15, 2025, 09:04 AM EDT
Commodore 64X PC running Commodore Vision OS 3.0.
Commodore is attempting to come to the rescue for hundreds of millions of users who are still running Windows 10, which has now reached official EOL (end of life) status. In a message posted to social media platform X, Commodore pitched its free Linux-based Vision 3.0 OS as a sanctuary for those left behind, calling it not just an upgrade, but a "reset." It also took a shot at Microsoft.

There are plenty of those to go around, by the way. Ahead of Windows 10's EOL status, Consumer Reports pleaded with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella to reconsider ending free support, saying the decision to do so poses a national security threat.

"This decision will strand millions of consumers who have computers that are incompatible with Windows 11, and force them to pay $30 for a one-year extension of support, spend hundreds on a new Windows 11-capable computer, or do nothing and see the security and functionality of their computer degrade over time. This latter option is particularly problematic as it risks harming the consumer as well as co-opting the machine to perpetuate attacks against other entities, risking national security," the consumer advocacy group stated.

The plea fell on deaf ears as Windows 10 reached EOL status as planned. In response, Commodore threw out a lifeline to users who have no intention of paying for extended support or jumping through hoops to extend free support.
"As of October 14: No more updates, no more security patches, no more support. Ever. Microsoft may be leaving you behind. We won't," Commodore wrote on X.

A lot has changed since the original Commodore 64 released decades ago, which is where my own origin story into computing began (and the Atari 2600 on the console side). Following a convoluted timeline of bankruptcy, trademarks, and the brand changing hands, Commodore recently rose from the ashes from a retro community takeover, with the current owners possessing all 47 original trademarks.

This gave rise to the Commodore 64X PC that is pictured prominently on the company's website (and reposted up top), which is a complete PC packed into a keyboard form factor just like the original Commodore 64. It runs Commodore OS Vision 3.0, though you can install the OS without buying a new PC.

Commodore calls Vision 3.0 an "escape from big tech, digital noise, and constant surveillance." It also pitches no ads, no tracking, and "no toxic social media."

It's based on Debian and checks in at a chunky 35GB download, making it heavier than several other Linux distros. Part of the reason is because Vision 3.0 is very much oriented to Commodore fans, with the OS packing over 200 free Linux-compatible games and assortment of classic Commodore titles and demos. It also sports a modern BASIC implementation called Commodore OS BASIC V1 and a few other bells and whistles.

While perhaps not for everyone, Vision 3.0 is certainly an option and is easy to install—just follow Commodore's installation guide.
