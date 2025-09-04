CATEGORIES
home News

A Recent Windows Update Is Causing App Installs To Fail, Here's The Workaround

by Victor AwogbemilaThursday, September 04, 2025, 05:15 PM EDT
hero microsoft woraround update repair
If your system is throwing more UAC prompts asking for admin privileges and some application installs or repairs are failing, it may be due to a recent security update for Windows and Windows Server. Thankfully, Microsoft has posted a very easy temporary fix for the issue, at least for home users. If you're using a work PC and are not an admin on your PC though, you may need to ask IT for some help.

To avoid unauthorized changes in Windows, many applications request administrator privileges during installations, repairs, or when altering or creating files on the system. Due to a recent security update that mis-behaving, however, standard users on a system (i.e. non-administrators) may be prompted to input an administrator password for things like for things like running MSI repair commands, launching Autodesk applications, installing applications that configure themselves per user, enabling Secure Desktop, or deploying packages via Manager Configuration Manager (ConfigMgr) that rely on user-specific configurations.

If this bug crops, and a standard user runs an app that triggers an MSI repair operation without displaying UI, it will fail with an error message. The workaround is to simply run the application as an administrator, by right-clicking its shortcut (or installer), and choosing "Run as administrator" from the context menu. If the application is listed in your Start menu, right-click, select More, then "Run as administrator".

body microsoft workaround update repair

In situations where standard, non-admin users cannot “Run as administrator”, IT admins can workaround the issue by "installing and configuring a special Group Policy using Known Issue Rollback (KIR)".

Microsoft also said that it is “working to address this issue by allowing IT admins to permit specific apps to perform MSI repair operations without UAC prompts" for password input. This improvement will be released in a future Windows update. You can view a comprehensive official document on this matter via this link.
Tags:  security, Windows, (nasdaq:msft)
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment