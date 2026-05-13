Razer’s New Huntsman V3 TKL 8KHz Keyboard Is a Speed Demon Built for Pro Esports
Razer offers what it calls Snap Tap, which changes key actuation distance to 1 mm.
For those who may not be aware, there are two major advantages to analog keyboard switches: adjustable actuation points and mapping for analog inputs. While keyboards with digital on/off inputs have long been the standard for competitive PC gaming, analog movement does have its uses for controlling the exact speed and direction of movement, especially in single-player (or stealth) games where that can be particularly important. Razer touts the utility of the Huntsman V3 line's analog inputs for both of those use cases, which allow users to either more finely control when on/off digital input is activated or use the full actuation range mapped to a virtual joystick. This can allow you to walk or run with the same movement keys without needing an additional modifier key or precisely control the throttle of a vehicle in a racing game, as you could with a controller.
The Razer Huntsman V3 Tenkeyless 8KHz is already available for $169.99 USD. It can be ordered directly from Razer itself, or from Amazon. You may also be interested in the Razer Huntsman V3 Pro Tenkeyless 8KHz model, which adds a dial for adjusting analog and volume settings, as well as a few media keys in the top-right and a magnetic wrist rest for $219.99 USD. Players should be well-served with either model, though, and the discount on the newer Huntsman V3 is a nice plus at the moment.