Razer Synapse Web Arrives As A No‑Install Alternative To Tune Gaming Devices

by Alan VelascoWednesday, January 28, 2026, 02:22 PM EDT
The rise of RGB lighting on the PC led to an increase in the amount of proprietary software from numerous manufacturers to control said lighting. Unfortunately, this software has varied in quality, which makes many DIYers hesitant to install it. Razer, however, is looking to shake things up by providing a different control method.

The company has announced the beta launch of the Razer Synapse Web dashboard, which it says is “a new lightweight web app that offers instant access to essential customization for supported Razer devices.” It’s meant to provide users with the “essentials” for setting up their gaming gear without needing to wade through the typical software install.

With this new effort, Razer is focused on delivering speed and simplicity, and focusing on three core features gamers need. The first is instant access, which means being able to configure devices on the fly, which should come in clutch at esports tournaments or LAN parties. Second, is a simplified user interface so that adjusting settings can be done quickly. Lastly, on-board profiles, which saves user settings directly on devices, so that it travels with them wherever they go and can be tuned with the web app.

Razer launching this new web app is an interesting move. If it works out well it could mean that other companies in the space will follow suit. A future where gamers don’t have to worry about an app causing performance or security issues will be a welcome change over the current landscape.

Razer Synapse Web is available here and is compatible with chromium-based web browsers such as Google Chrome, Brave Browser, Opera and Microsoft Edge. For now, the web app only supports the Razer Huntsman V3 lineup of keyboards, including the Razer Huntsman V3 Pro 8KHz, Razer Huntsman V3 Pro TKL 8KHz and Razer Huntsman V3 Pro Mini. More devices will be added over time.
Tags:  Gaming, Razer
