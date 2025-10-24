CATEGORIES
Razer Raiju V3 Pro PS5 Controller Is Coming To Dominate Esports With Flagship Features

by Chris HarperFriday, October 24, 2025, 04:25 PM EDT
It took a while, but Razer has finally introduced a pro controller for the PS5, dubbed the the Raiju V3 Pro, that keeps the PlayStation layout. The signature symmetrical analog stick design is here, and so too are the other Razer controller signatures we've come to expect from Razer gamepads. This includes magnetic TMR analog sticks, which are a more precise anti-drift design than Hall effect sticks, shared by the Razer Wolverine V3 Pro released for PC and Xbox. This should be a far more natural fit for PlayStation-only gamers than prior releases from Razer, though, and they're almost certain to appreciate these design choices if this controller fits their budget.

The Razer Raiju V3 Pro comes in black or white colorways, and beyond leveraging the PlayStation layout and TMR sticks, there's a lot on offer here. The TMR sticks aren't just drift-resistant: you can also swap their caps for shorter or taller sticks depending on whether you're prioritizing speed or precision. With a hardware switch, triggers can be adjusted for either full analog range or quick-fire (useful for fighting games and shooters). And unlike the extra two buttons offered by DualSense Edge or the four extra buttons popularized by SCUF and Xbox Elite Series controllers, the Razer Raiju V3 Pro has a whole six extra buttons, with four on the back behind the handles and two just past R1 and L1. The back buttons are removable with a single-screw mechanism as well, if you find those disruptive—though in most competitive settings, you should be allowed to use them as long as you only set binds and not macros on them.

On the face buttons, Razer is leveraging some of its keyboard tech by providing mecha-tactile PBT action buttons with rubber membrane cushioning, allowing for clicky, responsive, and durable button action. The D-Pad also uses the familiar Razer 8-way floating D-Pad design, which should be favorable for fighting games and platformers compared to stock D-Pads. (Though PlayStation 5's stock D-Pad is quite good.) Fortunately for a controller with all these features, the Raiju V3 Pro also includes a carrying case containing a 2-meter cable and a toolkit for its back buttons.


At time of writing, the Razer Raiju V3 Pro unfortunately isn't ready to order or officially priced, but based on typical Razer controller pricing we expect it to start at or above $199. However, you can use the official product page to get notifications on the controller's availability, as well as some additional peeks at software customization options including rebinds and thumbstick sensitivity.
