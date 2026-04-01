Razer Unveils Pro Type Ergo Wireless Keyboard With AI And Space Bar Tricks





Razer is adding to its extensive lineup of keyboards with a new model aimed at combining ergonomics, productivity, and performance in a split design, and this time it's not a limited edition drop . Called the Pro Type Ergo, Razer's first ever split keyboard is available now for $189.99, and it comes with some notable features like a center space bar key.





Sure, practically all keyboards place the space bar at the bottom center. This one is split in half, however, with a smaller space bar wedged in between the two halves. It also features two 'B' keys, one on each side of the split design. What in the world is going on? No, it's no an April Fools' Day gag.









"To allow for greater productivity, dual 'B' keys, dual space keys, and a center backspace lets both thumbs handle frequent actions more comfortably, reducing finger crossover and unnecessary reach. This is especially helpful for users who spend long hours writing, coding, or working across documents and spreadsheets," Razer explains.





There's even an FAQ entry for the middle space bar, and while reading about a space bar in an FAQ wasn't on my bucket list, I'll go ahead and check it off anyway.





It's actually a clever design, and potentially useful once you adjust your muscle memory. The downside, of course, is that if you retrain your brain to smack a backspace key in the lower center of the keyboard, you risk inadvertently added spaces to your documents when typing on other keyboards.





The other unique feature is the AI angle, because hey, this is 2026 in the year of our AI overlords.













"AI Prompt Master enables fast access to AI-powered actions through a single key. Users can summarize text, draft emails, or jumpstart research and ideation without constantly switching windows. By integrating AI prompts into the keyboard rather than a separate app flow, the Pro Type Ergo positions AI as a workflow accelerator that helps users move faster, while keeping them in control of the final output," Razer says.





While the Pro Type Ergo isn't literally split in half like the ASUS ROG Falcata released last year, the wavy design is intriguing. Back before mechanical gaming keyboards became all the rage, I used Belkin's ErgoBoard as my daily driver and absolutely loved it.





Looking from afar, Razer's new plank reminds me of the ErgoBoard, albeit with modern amenities and an updated design language with RGB lighting (naturally). That said, it's not a mechanical deck, and instead is a scissor-switch membrane keyboard with ultra low profile fingertip-shaped keycaps that Razer says are tuned for long work sessions.





"Subtle spherical indents guide fingertips into position for improved comfort and accuracy. Inside, sound-dampening layers and tuned stabilizers deliver a quiet, controlled typing experience, ideal for home offices, open workspaces, and calls," Razer says.













Other features include an adjustable slope, five dedicated macro keys, a dedicated mic-mute button, and Razer Command Dial that supports multiple functions, all customizable through Razer's Synapse utility.





Razer also touts five-way multi-device connectivity, which is a fancy way of saying you can sync the keyboard via the 2.4GHz HyperSpeed dongle, three Bluetooth profiles, and USB-C for a wired connection. When going wireless, Razer says you can expect up to three months of typical office use per charge, which I'd venture a guess is without RGB lighting enabled.

The Pro Type Ergo is available now direct from Razer.