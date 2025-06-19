Razer Unveils Hammerhead V3 Earbuds With DAC Adapter For Multi-Platform Gaming

The earbuds are also removable and you can change the silicon inserts to find the most comfortable one. While you'll need a free USB-C or 3.5mm port, it will work across mobile devices, laptops, and gaming PCs. As an owner of the aforementioned Kraken V4 Pro Haptic gaming headset, the hardware is often excellent and innovative, though the Synapse software can be clunky and leave a lot to be desired, with some instability and crashes at times.



