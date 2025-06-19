CATEGORIES
home News

Razer Unveils Hammerhead V3 Earbuds With DAC Adapter For Multi-Platform Gaming

by Thiago TrevisanThursday, June 19, 2025, 11:07 AM EDT
razer v3
The trilogy of PC gaming necessities includes your keyboard, mouse, and audio setup. Razer is a brand that focuses on all three (including its recently-unveiled Blackwidow V4 Pro Barebones plank), and now it's announced a new V3 version of its Hammerhead wired earbuds. With dynamic 11mm drivers and an included USB-C to DAC adapter, it is aiming at sound quality foremost here.

Notably, Razer owns THX, a brand known for cinematic audio, and can give these earbuds the ability for 7.1 simulated THX surround sound. While we haven't spent any hands-on (ears-in?) time with these earbuds like we did when reviewed its Hammerhead Pro HyperSpeed, Razer is promising good bass response and an earbud design that helps isolate sound.

razer hammerhead

While the argument of sound is always a hot-button issue in the PC gaming community, Razer is known to be innovative (like its Clio headrest that turns gaming chairs into a spatial audio sound stage) and often puts out some great products. The Kraken V4 Pro has haptic feedback for example, and good sounds.The wired earbuds simplify the process of setting up your audio, and gives you higher quality via USB-C. You also have an in-line mic and its controls to make it convenient in what Razer says is a tangle-free cable. Support for a 3.5mm connection is also here, should you not have an available type-C port. 

dac

The earbuds are also removable and you can change the silicon inserts to find the most comfortable one. While you'll need a free USB-C or 3.5mm port, it will work across mobile devices, laptops, and gaming PCs. As an owner of the aforementioned Kraken V4 Pro Haptic gaming headset, the hardware is often excellent and innovative, though the Synapse software can be clunky and leave a lot to be desired, with some instability and crashes at times.

The good news is that with most Razer audio products, you can mostly do without the software and use the device in standalone form. For this reason, a wired earbud such as the Hammerhead V3 certainly makes sense for less frills and headaches with software. 

Pricing and availability information do not appear to be yet available, but with this announcement we'd figure that will come soon. 
Tags:  headphones, Razer, Audio, earbuds, PC gaming, hammerhead v3
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment