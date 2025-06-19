Razer Unveils Hammerhead V3 Earbuds With DAC Adapter For Multi-Platform Gaming

The trilogy of PC gaming necessities includes your keyboard, mouse, and audio setup. Razer is a brand that focuses on all three (including its recently-unveiled Blackwidow V4 Pro Barebones
plank), and now it's announced a new V3 version of its Hammerhead wired earbuds. With dynamic 11mm drivers and an included USB-C to DAC adapter, it is aiming at sound quality foremost here.
Notably, Razer owns THX, a brand known for cinematic audio, and can give these earbuds the ability for 7.1 simulated THX surround sound. While we haven't spent any hands-on (ears-in?) time with these earbuds like we did when reviewed its Hammerhead Pro HyperSpeed
, Razer is promising good bass response and an earbud design that helps isolate sound.
While the argument of sound is always a hot-button issue in the PC gaming community, Razer is known to be innovative (like its Clio headrest
that turns gaming chairs into a spatial audio sound stage) and often puts out some great products. The Kraken V4 Pro
has haptic feedback for example, and good sounds.The wired earbuds simplify the process of setting up your audio, and gives you higher quality via USB-C. You also have an in-line mic and its controls to make it convenient in what Razer says is a tangle-free cable. Support for a 3.5mm connection is also here, should you not have an available type-C port.
The earbuds are also removable and you can change the silicon inserts to find the most comfortable one. While you'll need a free USB-C or 3.5mm port, it will work across mobile devices, laptops, and gaming PCs. As an owner of the aforementioned Kraken V4 Pro Haptic gaming headset, the hardware is often excellent and innovative, though the Synapse software can be clunky and leave a lot to be desired, with some instability and crashes at times.
The good news is that with most Razer audio products, you can mostly do without the software and use the device in standalone form. For this reason, a wired earbud such as the Hammerhead V3
certainly makes sense for less frills and headaches with software.
Pricing and availability information do not appear to be yet available, but with this announcement we'd figure that will come soon.