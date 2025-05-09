Forget Headphones, Razer's Clio Turns Your Gaming Chair Into A Spatial Audio Sound Stage





It was around this time last year when I reviewed Razer's Iskur V2 gaming chair, which I'm still using as my daily rump-rester. At the time, I didn't anticipate that there might be first-party accessories for it, but enter Razer's new Clio, a THX spatial audio-enabled speaker head cushion designed to turn practically any gaming chair (including the Iskur V2) into a immersive sound station.





It's basically a glorified headrest with built-in speakers, though that's selling it a bit short. Infused with near-field dual speakers and a wireless design, the idea is to ping a user's eardrums with full-bodied audio, hitting that all-important sweet spot. That is not the Clio's only trick, though.





"Surround sound can often be complex, but with Razer Clio, use it as a standalone primary speaker, delivering powerful and clear audio on its own, or pair it with your existing front speakers on Synapse 4 to enjoy a richer surround sound experience," Razer explains.









It's the ability to pair with desktop speakers for a more surround sound experience that makes this intriguing. That trick gives the Clio more utility than a simply audio headrest to help justify the premium asking price (more on that in a moment). When paired with desktop speakers, Clio serves as a set of rear speakers.





Of course, you don't need a separate set of speakers. The Clio headrest features a pair of 43mm full-range drivers for what Razer promises to deliver dynamic, high-fidelity audio that's akin to wearing a headset, "but without the fatigue."





The obvious downside is that everyone within the vicinity will be able to hear the audio too, whereas a solid set of headphones limits the sound stage to the wearer. Not a big deal if you use a set of desktop speakers anyway, but something to consider if you use headphones to limit sound to your own eardrums.













As a headrest, Razer says the Clio is made from plush memory foam. It also sports adjustable nylon straps for compatibility with high-back gaming chairs. And as for battery life, Razer says it can last up to 14 hours on a single charge.



