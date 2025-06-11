CATEGORIES
Razer's Barebones BlackWidow V4 Pro 75% Keyboard Is A Modder's Dream

by Paul LillyWednesday, June 11, 2025, 10:40 AM EDT
Razer BlackWidow V4 75% keyboard with some of the keycaps removed.
It's hard to believe that Razer has left a segment of the gaming keyboard market untapped, given how many different models it offers (like the recently-introduced Joro for road warriors). However, up until now, it has never released a barebones plank for typing enthusiasts who crave a higher level of customization. Razer's new BlackWideo V4 75% Barebones fills that void and, from the company's perspective, it "ushers in a new era of customization."

"This release marks a bold new direction for Razer, introducing a fully customizable keyboard chassis designed specifically for keyboard modders and DIY enthusiasts. Available in both Black and White, the BlackWidow V4 75% Barebones delivers a premium foundation for users who want to build their ideal custom gaming keyboard – combining enthusiast-level acoustics, cutting-edge performance, and immersive lighting in a compact 75% layout," Razer explains.

Person removing keys from Razer's BlackWidow V4 75% Barebones keyboard.

Put another way, it's a BlackWidow V4 75% keyboard, except the 'Barebones' version does not come with any keys or even key switches. Or a wrist rest. Similar in concept to a barebones PC, you get the shell and then supply your own parts to make it your own.

When kitting this thing out, you can choose between 3-pin and 5-pin mechanical key switches, and of course there is a litany of custom keycap options on the market.

As for the barebones chassis, it features dual-layer dampening foam to mitigate reverberation and factory-lubricated stabilizers to keep the key action slick and smooth. It also has an FR4 plate that Razer says results in a deeper sound profile, and pre-applied tape to soften high-frequency clacks.

Other notable features include Razer's 8,000Hz HyperPolling tech, per-key RGB lighting, and a two-side underglow.

Razer's selling the BlackWidow V4 75% Barebones for $139.99 on its website, versus $199.99 for the non-Barebones model. It's not listed on Amazon yet, though curiously enough, we didn't find two listings for the non-Barebones model, one priced at $199 and one that's on sale for $144.62 (down from $159.99).

Both are shipped and sold by Amazon, so what's the difference? Good question. It's possible that the cheaper listing is an earlier revision, but it's not clear. Either way, the Barebones version is available now at Razer in black and white colorways.
