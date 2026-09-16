Razer Unveils $99 Kraken V4 X Sensa HD Haptics Headset To Shake Your Skull

This X Sensa HD Haptics edition brings dynamic haptics to the Kraken V4 line - Image: Razer

Razer just pulled the cover off the new mouthful-of-a-name Kraken V4 X Sensa HD Haptics, a wired gaming headset that, as the name suggests, adds some tactile immersion to the gaming experience.





Razer Kraken V4 X Sensa HD Haptics, say that five times really fast - Image: Razer



The highlight of the latest in the Kraken V4 lineup has got to be Razer's Sensa HD Haptics, a hi-def tactile system that turns in-game sound and developer events into physical sensations transmitted through the earcups. According to Razer, this isn't your typical force feedback — Sensa HD Haptics responds dynamically to intensity, duration, and position. The system ensures that a distant explosion triggers a soft, subtle sensation, whereas a point-blank gunshot produces a sharper, more localized pulse. Distinct in-game cues, like footsteps, gun reloads, and heavy artillery, are each assigned unique tactile signatures so they do not feel identical to the player.





There's support for Razer Chroma RGB - Image: Razer



For titles without native developer integration, as well as movies and music, the headset employs Razer's Audio-to-Haptics. A2H analyzes incoming audio signals in real time and processes them into tactile pulses on the fly. When playing supported titles, Dynamic Haptics takes priority, while A2H operates in the background to convert ambient environmental soundscapes, ensuring the physical feedback remains continuous without feeling muddy or overwhelming. Users can fine-tune haptic intensity and switch profiles through the Razer Synapse application.





We like the clean and reserved design - Image: Razer



The Razer Kraken V4 X Sensa HD Haptics is available for purchase directly from Razer and authorized retailers at an MSRP of $99.99 USD. You can buy one through our affiliate link on Amazon as well:





Razer Kraken V4 X Sensa HD Haptics ($99.99)