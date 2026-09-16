Razer Unveils $99 Kraken V4 X Sensa HD Haptics Headset To Shake Your Skull
by
Aaron Leong
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Wednesday, September 16, 2026, 10:22 AM EDT
Razer just pulled the cover off the new mouthful-of-a-name Kraken V4 X Sensa HD Haptics, a wired gaming headset that, as the name suggests, adds some tactile immersion to the gaming experience.
The highlight of the latest in the Kraken V4 lineup has got to be Razer's Sensa HD Haptics, a hi-def tactile system that turns in-game sound and developer events into physical sensations transmitted through the earcups. According to Razer, this isn't your typical force feedback — Sensa HD Haptics responds dynamically to intensity, duration, and position. The system ensures that a distant explosion triggers a soft, subtle sensation, whereas a point-blank gunshot produces a sharper, more localized pulse. Distinct in-game cues, like footsteps, gun reloads, and heavy artillery, are each assigned unique tactile signatures so they do not feel identical to the player.
There are two parts to Sensa HD Haptics. The first is Dynamic Haptics, which utilizes developer-authored effects directly integrated into supported PC games. In titles built with native support, developers specifically script custom haptic responses for individual weapons, character abilities, vehicle handling, and environmental triggers. Major releases like Battlefield 6, Borderlands 4, Marvel Rivals, and 007: First Light already support the tech. In fact, the latter features over 80 curated haptic effects covering everything from firing handguns to executing close-quarters takedowns and steering through high-speed vehicle chases.
For titles without native developer integration, as well as movies and music, the headset employs Razer's Audio-to-Haptics. A2H analyzes incoming audio signals in real time and processes them into tactile pulses on the fly. When playing supported titles, Dynamic Haptics takes priority, while A2H operates in the background to convert ambient environmental soundscapes, ensuring the physical feedback remains continuous without feeling muddy or overwhelming. Users can fine-tune haptic intensity and switch profiles through the Razer Synapse application.
Sound is driven by Razer’s proprietary TriForce 40 mm drivers, which utilize a patented three-part chamber design to tune high, mid, and low frequencies individually. This separation supposedly prevents bass from distorting vocal clarity or subtle high-frequency details. PC gamers can also activate software-based virtual 7.1 surround sound to gain positional audio cues.
For comms, there's the adjustable HyperClear cardioid microphone with a focused pickup pattern. The headset also features ultra-soft FlowKnit memory foam ear cushions wrapped in breathable fabric to reduce heat buildup and improve passive noise isolation (no ANC here). The device connects via a USB-C-USB-A cable for multi-platform versatility. And yes, there's RGB, which is through Razer's Chroma RGB, offering 16.8 million colors and dynamic lighting effects.
The Razer Kraken V4 X Sensa HD Haptics is available for purchase directly from Razer and authorized retailers at an MSRP of $99.99 USD. You can buy one through our affiliate link on Amazon as well: