Razer Releases Kraken V4 Headset Line For Gaming On Every Platform
Razer’s new Kraken V4 gaming headset is the higher end of the two headsets, supporting 3 modes of connectivity via Razer’s Hyperspeed 2.4GHz wireless, Bluetooth, and USB connections, and delivering seamless audio across devices such as PC, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and Steam Deck. Meanwhile, the Kraken V4 X version connects via a wired USB Type C or A (via the included adapter).
In terms of audio, the Kraken V4 comes packed with Razer’s titanium 40mm drivers. The company boasts its patented 3-part driver design “pushes out exceptional highs, mids and lows that don't muddy, providing a more dynamic listening experience for deeper immersion.” It also features THX Spatial Audio, with Razer touting “advanced spatial algorithms” for 3D effects. The Kraken V4 X version comes with 7.1 surround sound.
The Razer Kraken V4 is the first Razer gaming headset to offer 9-zone earcup lighting powered by Razer Chroma RGB. Customizations can be made via the company’s Chroma Studio app, with lighting effects such as the “Wheel,” “Starlight,” and “Fire” presets available. The RGB lighting also works seamlessly with over 300 games and 500 devices across more than 50 partners, according to Razer.
Chat levels are made easier with an on-earcup game/chat balance button that gives gamers quick access to adjustments on the fly. Both headsets come with retractable microphones, with the Kraken V4 having a HyperClear Super Widband Mic, and the V4 X coming with a HyperClear Cardioid Mic.
The Razer Kraken V4 is available now for $179.99, and the V4 X version coming in at $79.99.