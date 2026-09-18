Razer Tartarus V2 Pro Packs 31 Controls And An Anti-Drift TMR Stick

Razer Tartarus V2 Pro - Image: Razer

Razer is leaning into ergonomic gaming hardware with the launch of the Tartarus V2 Pro gaming keypad. Designed for players who want a dedicated one-handed command center at their literal fingertips, the Tartarus V2 Pro offers a few notable upgrades over the last-generation model, such as the leap to Razer's flagship Analog Optical Switch Gen-2 tech with a wider actuation range (same as found on Razer's Huntsman V3 TLK 8KHz keyboard ).





The newer switch design dials up the precision with a 0.1mm - 4.0mm adjustable actuation, compared to 1.5mm - 3.6mm on the last-gen Tartarus Pro.





It also trades the 8-way directional thumbpad for a TMR (Tunnel Magnetoresistance) stick (just like Razer's Raiju V3 Pro gamepad ) to address joystick wear and drift. Unlike traditional potentiometers that wear down and mechanically degrade over time, TMR sensors use magnetic fields to track movement. This ensures high-precision input, ultra-low latency, and better long-term durability without the risk of unwanted drift creeping into competitive matches.





Razer Tartarus V2 Pro features 31 programmable controls - Image: Razer



"Games have evolved dramatically, and players now expect more control, precision, and flexibility from the hardware they use," said Barrie Ooi , Head of PC Gaming Division at Razer. "Our Razer Analog Optical Switch Gen-2 brings greater precision and a wider actuation range that lets players dial in exactly how they want each key to respond, while the TMR thumbstick delivers smooth analog movement with zero stick drift. The Tartarus V2 Pro is unapologetically maximalist: more inputs, finer controls, and more ways to make it your own."





The Tartarus V2 Pro packs 31 programmable controls and a host of keyboard tricks, including Razer Snap Tap (prioritizes the most recent input between two opposing keys), Snap Flex (assign two actions to a single key—one on press and another on release), and Dynamic Keystroke support (assign four actions to a single key) for what Razer claims adds up to faster, more precise execution under pressure. The company also says players can configure up to 24 keymaps across a trio of profiles.





Other features include an 8,000Hz polling rate (a significant jump compared to the 1,000Hz polling rate on the previous-generation model), textured doubleshot PBT keycaps, a fully-adjustable wrist rest that slides and rotates.