Alarming ASUS Armoury Crate Vulnerability Can Give Hackers Admin Access

Here's how. The Armoury Crate suite uses a kernel driver to communicate directly with system hardware. But instead of using appropriate OS-level access controls to confirm callers before granting handle access, the kernel driver uses an embedded SHA-256 hash of AsusCertService.exe and a list of Process IDs.





The problem, however, is that hackers can find their way around this authorization mechanism by deploying sophisticated tactics to mislead the system. If they succeed, they could gain unwarranted access to systems' physical memory, I/O ports, and MSRs (model-specific registers), allowing full control over a victim's operating system and all its functions.

Image Credit: Talos Intelligence