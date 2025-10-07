Razer Slashes Prices On Gaming Mice, Keyboards, Headsets & More By Up To 57%





Prime Big Deal Days event, a two-day affair that sees big markdowns on a whole bunch of items across nearly every conceivable product category. That includes gaming accessories. To that end, Razer is participating in the event with discounts across its wide array of gaming mice, keyboards, and much more.





Razer's Basilisk V3 gaming mouse, which is on sale for $29.99 at Amazon (57% off MSRP). This rodent doesn't typically command the full MSRP, but this is the lowest price we've seen it so far. Just as importantly, the price cut brings this mouse in affordable territory.





The Basilisk V3 is ergonomically designed for right-handed gamers. It features a fast Focus+ 26K DPI optical sensor with way more precision than any competitive gamer will ever need, with Razer also claiming the improved sensor "flawlessly tracks your movement with zero spinouts."





It's also rocking an second-generation optical mouse switches that are good for up to 70 million clicks. There are 11 programmable buttons on this mouse, though the real standout is the HyperScroll tilt wheel with 4-way scrolling. Similar to some of Logitech's mice, you can toggle between free-spinning and tactile scrolling.





Other features include RGB lighting (naturally - this is Razer, after all) and easy disassembly for repairs when/if necessary.













Razer's Kraken V3 HyperSense, a wired USB headset that's on sale for $74.99 at Amazon (42% off). This one does actually sell at the full MSRP quite often (though not always), and likewise this deal brings the price back down to its lowest ever. It's only hit the $74.99 price point a few previous times, and always briefly.





The big feature here is the deployment of "cutting-edge haptic drivers" that occupy both earcups. These turn audio cues into vibrations that you can feel for a more immersive gaming experience. It sounds gimmicky, but once you've experienced haptic feedback in a headset, it's a feature you'll wish was standard. Or at least that's been my impression when I sampled a similar feature in a now-ancient Rosewill headset that was ahead of its time.





Other features here include 7.1 surround sound with THX spatial audio, a detachable cardiod mic, hybrid fabric and leatherette memory foam cushioning, and Chroma RGB lighting.





Here are several more Razer deals...















