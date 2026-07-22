Razer Seiren V3 Chroma Gaming Mic Adds A 32-Bit DSP For Clean Audio





Razer has launched an upgraded version of its popular USB-powered Seiren V3 Chroma microphone that now features a 32-bit digital signal processor (DSP) and AI processing. According to Razer, these upgrades enable studio-grade vocals without the hassle or complexity of configuring traditional audio rigs involving XLR interfaces, resulting in crisp, broadcast-ready audio at home. It's also around half the price as its recently-introduced Seiren V3 Pro hybrid mic





At the heart of the Seiren V3 Chroma is a 16mm supercardioid condenser capsule designed to isolate the user’s voice while minimizing background room noise. Razer's pitch is that its new mic completely muffles off-axis background noise, including thunderous clicks on mechanical keyboards, frantic mouse button mashing, and so forth.













What really sets it apart, however, is the 32-bit DSP. Operating on-device, the DSP does the grunt work by applying automatic EQ and compression. AI-powered noise reduction adds another layer to keep audio streams clean and focused on the user's voice.





Razer's new microphone supports high-resolution audio recording at 24/32-bit depth and 48/96 kHz sample rates. Setup is purportedly easy too, employing a USB-C to USB-A connection without the need to download and install any drivers.





Being a Chroma product , the latest Seiren microphone employs addressable RGB lighting, which will work best when using Razer's Synapse software and Stream Companion app. Users can program the lighting to dynamically react to viewer interactions, as well as stream alerts and in-game events.





"Great audio used to mean a complicated rig, and we wanted to change that," said Addie Tan , Global Head of Lifestyle Division at Razer. "The Seiren V3 Chroma 32-Bit DSP brings the pro-grade processing of our flagship line to a mic that anyone can set up in seconds. The 32-bit DSP handles the heavy lifting on the mic itself, so creators sound broadcast-ready the moment they plug in, no interfaces or tuning required. And with stream-reactive Chroma RGB built in, the mic doesn’t just capture the moment, it lights up with it."





Keeping with the ease-of-use theme, the Seiren V3 Chroma also features a multi-function tap-to-mute sensor and customizable double-tap and triple-tap actions, which users can assign to either audio or lighting functions.











