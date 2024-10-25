Razer Barracuda X Chroma Gaming Headset Brings The Bling And Dual Wireless Tech
This 6-zone earcup light show has 16.8 million colors, but all of this is irrelevant if the headphone doesn't sound good. Thankfully, gaming headsets have improved in audio quality tremendously over the last few years, though we can't say what Razer's latest offering sound like until if/when we get a chance to don a pair. The headphone features 40 MM TRIFORCE drivers, which is a 3-part design that Razer promises will provide good immersion.
The Barracuda X also has an impressive battery life at 70 hours, which is near the top of the heap for gaming headsets with RGB. A quick-charge of 15 minutes will power it for 6 hours, with the prerequisite USB-C cable.
The headset also comes with a detachable HyperClear Cardioid Mic, and an overall light design at 285 grams.
Razer Synapse software is where adjustments and customizations can be made, with other tweaks. The software can be temperamental, but you should be able to use the headset without bothering with the software too much after the initial setup. Razer's entire lineup of gaming headsets all use the same Synapse software, with the newest version being number 4.
Considering the the feature set and price, it seems like it may be a good match for gamers needing a nice design and flexible connectivity, plus a good driver design for sound.