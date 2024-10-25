CATEGORIES
Razer Barracuda X Chroma Gaming Headset Brings The Bling And Dual Wireless Tech

by Thiago TrevisanFriday, October 25, 2024, 11:59 AM EDT
razer barracuda x
There is one major thing that your fancy audiophile-grade headphones don't have, and that is RGB. Does that matter to you? If so, then note that Razer, a company famous for its gamer-centric peripherals with Chroma RGB, has something in store for you. The Razer Barracuda X Chroma Wireless Gaming Headset packs a visual wallop of Chroma RGB on its earcups. 

This 6-zone earcup light show has 16.8 million colors, but all of this is irrelevant if the headphone doesn't sound good. Thankfully, gaming headsets have improved in audio quality tremendously over the last few years, though we can't say what Razer's latest offering sound like until if/when we get a chance to don a pair. The headphone features 40 MM TRIFORCE drivers, which is a 3-part design that Razer promises will provide good immersion. 


RAZER headsets

The Barracuda X also has an impressive battery life at 70 hours, which is near the top of the heap for gaming headsets with RGB. A quick-charge of 15 minutes will power it for 6 hours, with the prerequisite USB-C cable. 

The headset also comes with a detachable HyperClear Cardioid Mic, and an overall light design at 285 grams. 

white barracuda x

The Razer Smartswitch Dual Wireless feature lets you easily switch the connection from a PC to a mobile device or similar. It uses both 2.4GHz and Bluetooth connectivity to achieve this, allowing for dual connections. 

Razer Synapse software is where adjustments and customizations can be made, with other tweaks. The software can be temperamental, but you should be able to use the headset without bothering with the software too much after the initial setup. Razer's entire lineup of gaming headsets all use the same Synapse software, with the newest version being number 4. 

Considering the the feature set and price, it seems like it may be a good match for gamers needing a nice design and flexible connectivity, plus a good driver design for sound.

The Razer Barracuda X Chroma Wireless headset comes in both white and black, and is available now on Amazon for $129.99.


Tags:  Gaming, Razer, headsets, barracuda x chroma wireless
