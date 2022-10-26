Sony DualSense Edge PS5 Wireless Controller Available To Preorder But It's Not Cheap

The new controller from Sony includes features that allow you to "craft your own unique gaming experience so you can play your way." Features include all those PlayStation gamers have grown to love in the original DualSense controller. You can also fine tune your aim by adjusting stick sensitivity and dead zones, adjust the travel distance of your triggers for quicker inputs, and easily swap between control profiles for multiple games. Players will also be able to take advantage of swappable back buttons, that can be configured to any other button input.



