CATEGORIES
home News

Sony DualSense Edge PS5 Wireless Controller Available To Preorder But It's Not Cheap

by Tim SweezyWednesday, October 26, 2022, 01:31 PM EDT
sony edge wireless controller
Sony has finally placed its DualSense Edge wireless controller on preorder, but you will have to wait until next year to get your hands on one. The new "ultra-comfortable controller for PS5" was first announced back in August of this year.

Xbox gamers have been able to pick up a premium Xbox controller from Microsoft for some time. Microsoft first had the Elite, and now the Elite 2 and Core Elite to choose from. Up until now, if you wanted an elite type controller for your PlayStation you needed to order one from another retailer, such as Scuf. Now, Sony has decided to take out the middleman and produce a premium wireless controller of its own. The DualSense Edge wireless controller for PS5 and PC went up for preorder yesterday on the PlayStation website.
sony edge controller side view
The new controller from Sony includes features that allow you to "craft your own unique gaming experience so you can play your way." Features include all those PlayStation gamers have grown to love in the original DualSense controller. You can also fine tune your aim by adjusting stick sensitivity and dead zones, adjust the travel distance of your triggers for quicker inputs, and easily swap between control profiles for multiple games. Players will also be able to take advantage of swappable back buttons, that can be configured to any other button input.

sony edge controller in case

The box the controller arrives in will include the controller, USB cable, 6 stick caps, 4 back buttons, carrying case, and instruction manual.
sony edge controller contents
The Stick module option for the DualSense Edge wireless controller is not included within the controller package. This allows you to swap out the entire stick module, which could come in handy if you ever begin to experience stick drift. These are also up for preorder for $19.99.

dualsense edge stick module
Stick module for DualSense Edge wireless controller

In terms of pricing, the DualSense Edge comes in at a somewhat pricey $199.99. This is $20 more than what an Xbox Elite 2 comes in at currently, and $70 more than a Elite 2 Core model. However, it does come in cheaper than a Scuf Reflex Pro for PS5, which has a starting price of $219.99. This places the DualSense Edge squarely in the middle of the Elite 2 and Scuf's offering.

We will have to wait on a final verdict on the new DualSense Edge wireless controller, as they are not set to ship until January 26, 2023 (stick modules will ship on the same day). There is an option for launch day delivery, so if you are wanting to be one of the first to experience the premium PlayStation controller you should go ahead and preorder one now from the Sony website.
Tags:  Gaming, playstation 5, (nyse:sony), dualsense edge, wireless-controllers
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2022 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment