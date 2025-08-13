Razer Launches Wolverine V3 Pro 8K Wireless PC Controller To Dominate Esports





"PC gamers have long demanded a controller that doesn’t compromise on speed, precision, or customization," said Nick Bourne , Head of Mobile and Console Division at Razer. "With the Wolverine V3 Pro 8K PC, we’ve delivered exactly that — a controller built specifically for the PC ecosystem. From the industry’s fastest polling rate to our lightest wireless form factor, this is the definitive device for competitive PC players who want every advantage."





A great thing about Razer controllers is just how tactile and responsive they feel. This is no exception here, with Mecha-Tactile PBT Action buttons and a floating D-pad. All of the buttons are remappable of course, so the layout can suit your play style. With the anti-drift TMR sticks, the biggest worries for most gamers are also wiped out. Drift won't be an issue, and thus the controller will have a much longer lifespan as it can keep up with constant use.



While it would have been nice to see at least a white version on launch like we have with the current model, the options remain the biggest draw here. 8K Hyperpolling seems impressive on paper, but even a regular PS5 Dualsense with a 1000Hz polling rate is sufficient for many professional gamers, so the jury is out on real world effectiveness.



