Razer Gaming Peripherals Are Up To 72% Off In Woot's Massive Flash Sale





Woot is hosting a big sale on a whole bunch of Razer gaming peripherals, including deep discounts on keyboards, mice, headsets, speakers, and more. How deep, exactly? A lot of the items are in the neighborhood of 50% or more, with the biggest discount featuring a 72% savings over MSRP. And that's before using coupon code WOOTGAMING at checkout to knock another $5 off, or $10 off if you're new to Woot. If you need to upgrade your battlestation with new gaming gear, now is the time to shop.

Razer Huntsman V2 Analog Gaming Keyboard Is 72% Off

Razer's Huntsman V2 analog gaming keyboard, which is on sale for $69.99 at Woot.(72% off), and don't forget to use coupon code WOOTGAMING to get it down to $64.99 at checkout. The biggest discount from a percentage standpoint applies to, which is on sale for, and don't forget to use coupon code WOOTGAMING to get it down to $64.99 at checkout.





One thing we like about shopping at Woot, which is Amazon's dedicated deals site it acquired over a decade ago, is that there typically isn't any funny business going on with the sale prices, other than listing discounts compared to MSRP rather than street pricing. Even so, these are real deals. For example, this same keyboard currently lists for $125 at Amazon (50% off)





Woot's pricing slashes the street price in half, and it also trumps the all-time low at Amazon—the Huntsman V2 briefly fell to $84.99 during a Black Friday sales event in 2024.





The Huntsman V2 features analog optical switches to register keystrokes at variable actuation points, giving gamers more precise control. It also boasts a rapid trigger mode that resets keys instantly (with an upward motion as low as 0.1mm), doubleshot PBT keycaps, a multi-function digital dial and four media keys, a magnetic plush leatherette wrist rest, USB 3.0 passthrough, and of course RGB lighting.

Razer DeathAdder V2 X HyperSpeed Gaming Mouse Is A Low $36.99 Before Coupon









Razer DeathAdder V2 X HyperSpeed—it's on sale for $36.99 at Woot (38% off), which gets shaved even further to $31.99 after applying the WOOTGAMING coupon code. This same rodent currently goes for Need an affordable gaming mouse? Then check out the—it's on sale for, which gets shaved even further to $31.99 after applying the WOOTGAMING coupon code. This same rodent currently goes for $46.95 at Amazon (22% off)





The DeathAdder V2 X HyperSpeed is a wireless mouse with a hybrid slot that supports both AA and AAA batteries. Rated battery life depends on which one you choose, the type of battery (lithium or Akaline), and which wireless protocol you use (Bluetooth or HyperSpeed). Here's your cheat sheet: