CATEGORIES
home News

Razer Gaming Peripherals Are Up To 72% Off In Woot's Massive Flash Sale

by Paul LillySaturday, July 18, 2026, 07:57 AM EDT
Razer Huntsman V2 gaming keyboard.
Woot is hosting a big sale on a whole bunch of Razer gaming peripherals, including deep discounts on keyboards, mice, headsets, speakers, and more. How deep, exactly? A lot of the items are in the neighborhood of 50% or more, with the biggest discount featuring a 72% savings over MSRP. And that's before using coupon code WOOTGAMING at checkout to knock another $5 off, or $10 off if you're new to Woot. If you need to upgrade your battlestation with new gaming gear, now is the time to shop.

Razer Huntsman V2 Analog Gaming Keyboard Is 72% Off

The biggest discount from a percentage standpoint applies to Razer's Huntsman V2 analog gaming keyboard, which is on sale for $69.99 at Woot.(72% off), and don't forget to use coupon code WOOTGAMING to get it down to $64.99 at checkout.

One thing we like about shopping at Woot, which is Amazon's dedicated deals site it acquired over a decade ago, is that there typically isn't any funny business going on with the sale prices, other than listing discounts compared to MSRP rather than street pricing. Even so, these are real deals. For example, this same keyboard currently lists for $125 at Amazon (50% off)

Woot's pricing slashes the street price in half, and it also trumps the all-time low at Amazon—the Huntsman V2 briefly fell to $84.99 during a Black Friday sales event in 2024.

The Huntsman V2 features analog optical switches to register keystrokes at variable actuation points, giving gamers more precise control. It also boasts a rapid trigger mode that resets keys instantly (with an upward motion as low as 0.1mm), doubleshot PBT keycaps, a multi-function digital dial and four media keys, a magnetic plush leatherette wrist rest, USB 3.0 passthrough, and of course RGB lighting.

Razer DeathAdder V2 X HyperSpeed Gaming Mouse Is A Low $36.99 Before Coupon

Hand removing the cover from Razer's DeathAdder V2 X HyperSpeed gaming mouse.

Need an affordable gaming mouse? Then check out the Razer DeathAdder V2 X HyperSpeed—it's on sale for $36.99 at Woot (38% off), which gets shaved even further to $31.99 after applying the WOOTGAMING coupon code. This same rodent currently goes for $46.95 at Amazon (22% off).

The DeathAdder V2 X HyperSpeed is a wireless mouse with a hybrid slot that supports both AA and AAA batteries. Rated battery life depends on which one you choose, the type of battery (lithium or Akaline), and which wireless protocol you use (Bluetooth or HyperSpeed). Here's your cheat sheet:
  • AA Akaline: 1,583.3 days via HyperSpeed / 3,958.3 days via Bluetooth
  • AA Lithium: 1,833.3 days via HyperSpeed / 4,541.7 days via Bluetooth
  • AAA Akaline: 633.3 days via HyperSpeed / 1,583.3 days via Bluetooth
  • AAA Lithium: 678.3 days via HyperSpeed / 1,680.4 days via Bluetooth
Those are max ratings that don't take into account any gaming hours, though. You can play around with Razer's battery toggles on this mouse's product page to get a more accurate (and more realistic) estimate based on your own usage habits. Gaming for 5 hours per day, for example, knocks the AA lithium battery life rating down to 70.8 days via HyperSpeed.

Other specs include a max 14,000 DPI and 300 IPS, seven programmable buttons (with two quick-access edge buttons and two side buttons), 2nd-gen Razer mechanical mouse switches, and tactile scroll wheel.

Here are some more Razer deals:
Those prices are before using coupon code WOOTGAMING. It's also just a small selection of sale items. Hit up Woot's Razer sale page for a full list, which also includes discounts on a few non-Razer gaming items.
Tags:  deals, Gaming, Razer, Mouse, Keyboards, peripherals
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy Policy

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy Policy - Copyright Notice - Terms Of Use