Big Razer Gaming Gear Sale Hits Woot With Up To 72% Off Keyboards, Mice And Headsets





Woot is hosting a big sale on several of Razer's gaming peripherals, including keyboards like the Huntsman V2 Analog with optical key switches, mice like the DeathAdder V2 X HypwerSpeed, headsets, and more. You can also found discounts on several Keychron gaming keyboards. As an added bonus, Woot is knocking an additional 10% off the already discounted prices, bringing some items down to all-time low prices.

Razer Huntsman V2 Analog Keyboard Hits All-Time Low Price

Razer Huntsman V2 Analog keyboard, which is discounted to $69.99 at Woot (72% off). Once you add it to your cart and head to the checkout page, Woot automatically applies a 10% discount to knock another $9 off the price, bringing the pre-tax tally to $60.99, plus Amazon Prime members get free shipping (Amazon owns Woot). One of those items is the aforementioned, which is discounted to. Once you add it to your cart and head to the checkout page, Woot automatically applies a 10% discount to knock another $9 off the price, bringing the, plus Amazon Prime members get free shipping (Amazon owns Woot).





This same keyboard sells for $104 on Amazon . The lowest it's ever gone for on Amazon is $84.99, which it briefly hit during last season's Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales event.





The Huntsman V2 Analog is a premium, full-size gaming keyboard with analog optical switches with analog input for finer movement controls, dual-step actuation to streamline actions with two sets of functions, a rapid trigger mode, doubleshot PBT keycaps, USB 3.0 passthrough, and a few other odds and ends.

Razer DeathAdder V2 X HyperSpeed Wireless Mouse Slashed To $33.29 After Bonus Discount









Razer's DeathAdder V2 X HyperSpeed mouse. It's on sale for $36.99 at Woot (38% off), plus the 10% checkout bonus shaves another $3.70 off the price to bring it down to $33.29 before tax. The same rodent is up for adoption on Another gaming peripheral just got knocked down to an all-time low is. It's on sale for, plus the 10% checkout bonus shaves another $3.70 off the price to bring it down to. The same rodent is up for adoption on Amazon for $39.99





Sure, it's not a massive savings compared to Amazon's current sale price, but it's still cheaper and it's never sold for less on Amazon. Based on the popular DeathAdder design that's spawned multiple variants, the DeathAdder V2 X HyperSpeed is powered by your choice of a single AA or AAA battery and is rated to deliver up to 235 hours of competitive gaming over 2.4GHz, or 615 hours of resorting to Bluetooth (both metrics based on a single AA battery).





Molded for right-handed gamers, the mouse features seven programmable buttons that support advanced macros, second-generation mechanical mouse switches with gold-plated contact points that are rated for up to 60 million clicks, up to a 14,000 DPI, and onboard storage to save your custom settings directly to the mouse.



