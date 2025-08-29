Razer DeathAdder V3 Mouse Is 50% Off For An All-Time Low, LG OLED Monitor Is $600 Off





Could your PC gaming battle station use an upgrade or two? You're in luck because as we approach Labor Day weekend, we found some great deals on gaming gear, including a Razer mouse that is half off its list price and selling for an all-time low, and a big discount on an LG OLED monitor that's only $3 away from its lowest price to date.





Razer's DeathAdder V3 wired rodent is on sale for a low $34.99 at Amazon (50% off). It's only dropped below $50 a few times since it launched, and this is the first time it's fallen to under $40. At half off, this modestly-priced gaming mouse now finds itself in affordable territory Starting with the mouse,is on sale for a low. It's only dropped below $50 a few times since it launched, and this is the first time it's fallen to under $40. At half off, this modestly-priced gaming mouse now finds itself in affordable territory





It's also an ultra-lightweight mouse at just 59 grams. Ergonomically designed for right-handed gamers, it features a fast Focus Pro 30K optical sensor—way more than needed— and 8,000Hz hyperpolling technology, meaning that clicks register at up to 8,000 times per second for virtually no lag.





The DeathAdder V3 also boasts Razer's third-generation optical switches that are rated for up to 90 million clicks. It's built for esports so there aren't a bunch of buttons, though you do get five that you can customize. If it's a fast and lightweight gaming mouse you're after, this is one of the best values in that category right now.













LG 39GX90SA-W OLED gaming monitor that's on sale for $999.99 at Amazon (38% off). It's also discounted to the same price at Best Buy. That's a $600 savings over the list price, and similar to the DeathAdder V3 above, this discount flirts with the display's lowest price to date—it was $3 lower earlier this week, so not a big difference. If you need a new display and have a healthy budget to work with, then check out thisthat's on sale for. It's also discounted to the. That's a $600 savings over the list price, and similar to the DeathAdder V3 above, this discount flirts with the display's lowest price to date—it was $3 lower earlier this week, so not a big difference.





This is a curved monitor (800R) built around a 39-inch OLED panel with a 3440x1440 resolution and 240GHz refresh rate. It's also an AMD FreeSync Premium display with NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility to boot, so you get the benefit of smooth, tear-free gaming regardless of whether you own a Radeon or GeForce graphics card.





What's unique about this display is that it's designed to double as a smart TV platform, with LG's webOS on board and built-in streaming apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV, Disney+, and HBO Max. You can also access over 300 free LG channels, if that's you're jam.





This display is VESA-certified DisplayHDR True Black 400 as well. And for connectivity, you're looking at a pair of HDMI 2.1 ports, a DisplayPort 1.4 input, two USB 2.0 ports, and a USB-C port.





