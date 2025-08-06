Razer's Blade 16 Gaming Laptop Is $400 Off, Dyson ANC Headphones 71% Off





Does your gaming laptop cough and wheeze every time you hit the power button? And could you use a new set of headphones with active noise cancellation? Whether you're in the market for one or both, it can be an expensive proposition. However, we have the skinny on some tantalizing deals that will save you hundreds of dollars, which you can then apply towards books other back-to-school supplies.





Razer Blade 16 OLED gaming laptop for $1,999.99 at Razer (save $400) right now. That's a 16% discount over the regular price and we're told the discount will be available throughout most of the month—up until August 26. Starting with the former, you can score a sharp-lookingforright now. That's a 16% discount over the regular price and we're told the discount will be available throughout most of the month—up until August 26.





As configured the Blade 16 sports a premium 16-inch OLED display with a 2560x1600 resolution (QHD+) and 240Hz resolution. It's powered by a 10-core/20-thread AMD Ryzen AI 9 365 Strix Point processor consisting of four Zen 5 cores clocked at 2GHz to 5GHz, six Zen 5c cores clocked at 2GHz to 3.3GHz, 24MB of L3 cache, and an onboard NPU delivering up to 50 TOPS of AI muscle (and 73 TOPS for the chip as a whole).





The potent Strix Point chip is flanked by a GeForce RTX 5060 8GB GPU, 16GB of LPDDR5X-8000 memory (soldered), and a 1TB PCIe 4.0 solid state drive (SSD). You also get cutting-edge amenities like Wi-Fi 7 (tri-band) and other perks, wrapped in a sleek, CNC-milled aluminum chassis.





As for the I/O, you're looking at three USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, two USB4 ports with Power Delivery and DisplayPort 1.4 (via the iGPU), a microSD card reader, and an HDMI 2.1 output.













Dyson Zone headphones with active noise cancellation for $199.99 at Woot ($500 off MSRP). You'd be forgiven for not knowing that Dyson dabbles in audio gear, given that it's best known for its line of vacuum cleaners. However, it does, and you can score thewith active noise cancellation for





Let's be clear -- while a 71% discount is massive, this headset doesn't generally sell for the full $699.99 list price. However, it does typically go for more than $199.99. On Amazon (which owns Woot, by the way), it's listed for $398.99 (via a marketplace seller).













This is a bit of a bizarre entry into the realm of headphones. Dyson launched it back in 2022 with the pitch that it provides a "pure, immersive listening experience and on-the-go air purification." Yes, there's a goofy-looking front attachment that purportedly captures 99% of ultra-fine particles.





These days, it's more interesting as an ANC headset, especially at the discounted price. According to the folks at RTings, the Zone is "very good for neutral sound" with balanced bass and natural vocals. The site also found it to be a decent option for commuting , noting the headset's comfortable design and sturdy carrying case.





You can fine-tune the audio via an adjustable EQ, and for battery life, Dyson claims the headset can last up to 50 hours with ANC (or up to 4 hours if you're going to use the air purification feature).