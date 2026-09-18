CATEGORIES
home IT Infrastructure Security

RatHat Android Malware Uses AI To Hijack Phones, Steal Banking Credentials

by Alan VelascoFriday, September 18, 2026, 02:45 PM EDT
Android Logo
Android Logo. Image: Google.
Security researchers at Zimperium’s zLabs are sounding the alarm over a new breed of malware dubbed RatHat, which malicious actors are using to compromise Android devices. While RatHat makes use of tried-and-true approaches at various stages of an attack, the researchers share that it uses novel persistence techniques while harnessing generative AI for operational control.

To successfully infect a victim’s device, threat actors are relying on methods that have long been used by others. A mix of phishing sites, smishing and posting download links on internet forums is providing ample opportunity for RatHat to spread. Of course, it’s always disguised as a legitimate app to trick users into manually installing it onto their device.

Once installed, it provides a wide suite of tooling to steal a victim’s data. Some of the capabilities include the ability to inject an overlay over apps to steal credentials, recording or taking snapshots of a device’s screen, stealing 2 factor authentication codes by snooping on SMS messages, and can even request admin rights that can be used to wipe a device.

RatHat Architecture and Operational Flow
RatHat Architecture and Operational Flow. Image: Zimperium.

Where this malware stands out from the pack is in its use of generative AI, which is uses to automate several tasks. These include navigating the screen with commands such as “scroll down,” simulating clicks and can ingest any text that happens to be on screen. The researchers don’t specify which AI service attackers are using, though, only referring to it as a “popular Generative AI assistant.”

RatHat deploys a variety of mechanisms to fly under the radar of Android’s security features. This includes utilizing a combination of four anti-analysis layers that make it difficult for the OS or security software to catch it with static or dynamic inspection. Additionally, it’s able to conduct six different runtime checks to ensure that it’s not caught by any debugging processes.

To lessen the risk of running into something like RatHat, users should stick to the Google Play Store when downloading and installing apps. Hopefully these attacks become less common as Google implements its new security policies.
Tags:  Android, Malware, security, cybersecurity
Alan Velasco

Alan Velasco

When Alan isn’t watching his favorite streamers on Twitch he’s writing about tech, gaming and cybersecurity.
 
Opinions and content posted by HotHardware contributors are their own.
 
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy Policy

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy Policy - Copyright Notice - Terms Of Use