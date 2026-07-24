Rare Star Blast Fires Cosmic Gas Bullets Across Space At 20 Million MPH





For more than two decades, the full nature of this binary system remained behind a shroud of thick, expanding dust launched during the initial blast. As that circumstellar dust cloud dispersed, an international research team led by John Mills at the University of Warwick turned a suite of instruments, including Hubble, NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) , and the European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope (VLT), back onto the remnant.





Expansion of the bipolar shell ejected from 2005 (upper left) to 2007 (lower right) Credit: ESO/P.A. Woudt



A repeated helium blast would be a fantastic phenomenon to study in the world of astrophysics. If a white dwarf such as Puppis continues to accumulate mass from its companion without shedding too much during outbursts, it could eventually breach the critical mass threshold required to trigger a Type Ia supernova . Because Type Ia supernovas explode with consistent intrinsic brightness, astronomers rely on them as standard rulers of sorts to gauge galactic distances and track the accelerating expansion of the universe.





Main image: Image from HST showing the bipolar outflow of material ejected by the helium nova V445 Puppis. (Credit: John Mills / University of Warwick)