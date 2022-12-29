Intel Raptor Lake Mobile CPU Benchmarks Leak, Taking On Desktop Chips Ahead Of CES
Intel's already-launched 13th-gen CPUs, code-named "Raptor Lake," are fantastically-fast and reasonably-priced, too. They're also pretty hot and power-thirsty. While that's to be expected for hot-clocked enthusiast chips like the "K" series, it's led some to wonder how the architecture will hold up under a more restrictive power limit, like in a laptop. Well, wonder no longer, as the benchmark leaks have begun flowing.
Today we have two leaks on the docket, both from one of our usual sources: the Geekbench database. As always with Geekbench leaks, take them with a grain of salt because it's very easy to fool Geekbench. Still, these two leaks look plenty legitimate, and given the temporal proximity of the supposed launch of these chips, we have little reason to doubt their veracity.
First up is the more interesting of the two: a Core i9-13980HX processor with eight P-cores, 16 E-cores, and a maximum frequency during the benchmark of 5386 MHz. This is fundamentally a laptop version of the Core i9-13900K. It isn't overclockable, but does offer ludicrously high performance for a laptop processor.
The clock rate cuts necessary for the mobile form factor do slice it down to size a bit: where we benchmarked the Core i9-13900K (a 241W desktop part) at 2191 on a single thread and 23330 across all threads, the leaked result puts the Core i9-13980HX at 2097 on a single core and 22062 across all cores.
Perhaps more impressive is that both results are better than a Ryzen 9 7950X, to say nothing of the Core i9-12900K that gets left in the dust. Clearly the MSI Raider GE78HX-13VI laptop that was used for testing has some pretty beefy cooling for its CPU, just as the last Raider that we tested did.
The other leaked laptop CPU is the Core i5-1350P. If you're unfamiliar, "P" is the model family that Intel has wedged in between its full-power "H" mobile CPUs and the ultra-low-voltage chips with "U" designations. With a 28W TDP, they're not quite full-power, but they're also not quite as restricted as the 15W or 7W ULV chips.
The Core i5-1350P, then, is a CPU with four Performance cores and eight Efficiency cores. It's kind of crazy to think about a 28W CPU with twelve cores, but here we are. It sports a base frequency of just 1.9 GHz, but rises as high as 4688 MHz in the Geekbench test. It scores 1686 in the single-threaded test, and 8980 in the multi-core test.
While those numbers are inspiring for a 28W CPU, we see numerous results right in the same ballpark when comparing them against results from the previous-generation Core i5-1250P, which has an identical core configuration. Take for example this result, from a Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga, which scores 1618 on a single thread, but 9006 in the multi-core test.
According to earlier rumors, only the higher-end 13th-generation Intel CPUs will be receiving the new Raptor Lake silicon. If that's true, and it applies to mobile processors as well, then this CPU could well be a simple refresh of the Core i5-1250P, perhaps with a slightly higher clock rate. We'll know more when Intel announces these processors, which is rumored to be happening at CES.