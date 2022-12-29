Intel Raptor Lake Mobile CPU Benchmarks Leak, Taking On Desktop Chips Ahead Of CES





Today we have two leaks on the docket, both from one of our usual sources: the Geekbench database. As always with Geekbench leaks, take them with a grain of salt because it's very easy to fool Geekbench. Still, these two leaks look plenty legitimate, and given the temporal proximity of the supposed launch of these chips, we have little reason to doubt their veracity.





Perhaps more impressive is that both results are better than a Ryzen 9 7950X, to say nothing of the Core i9-12900K that gets left in the dust. Clearly the MSI Raider GE78HX-13VI laptop that was used for testing has some pretty beefy cooling for its CPU, just as the last Raider that we tested did.



