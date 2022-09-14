Intel Raptor Lake And AMD Zen 4 CPU Cores Compared In IPC Benchmark Showdown





There are a few caveats to keep in mind here; for one, neither of these chips are intended to operate at such a low clock rate—Yes, 3.6 GHz is low these days ! For another thing, SPEC is a benchmark suite really targeted at HPC users, not client desktop applications. Because of that, the performance here may not be representative of actual application performance when these CPUs finally launch.













Regardless of the configuration, Intel's Raptor Cove and AMD's Zen 4 (represented here by "RPH" for Raphael, the codename of the first Zen 4 desktop CPUs) are neck-and-neck. Intel's parts generally have a small advantage except for in SPECint with the slower 4800 MT/s speed, where the difference is so small it may as well be margin of error.

Contrary to what you might expect, Zen 4 actually gains less performance from the faster memory than Raptor Lake does. Raichu comments that Zen 4 has a "great" cache configuration, which makes it "not very dependent on DRAM."



