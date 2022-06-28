RansomHouse Extortion Group Claims It's Ransoming 450Gb Of Data From AMD









RansomHouse presents itself as a community of professional mediators intended to help negotiate payment between hackers and affected companies. Despite its name, RandomHouse asserts that it “[has] nothing to do with any breaches and [doesn’t] produce or use any ransomware.” The group’s mission statement states that RansomHouse instead exists to ensure constructive conflict resolution between parties involved in data breaches and to highlight poor security practices that put customers’ data at risk. A cybersecurity report published last month revealed the passwords most commonly used by business owners and executives, and topping this list were “123456” and “password.” The commonality of such remarkably weak passwords among not just ordinary users, but high-ranking executives of large corporations is almost laughable, if not for the fact that we regularly entrust these companies with our personal information. The possibility that the only line of defense against a data breach may be a flimsy, easily-guessable password should be cause for concern. And unfortunately, If a notice posted by RansomHouse is to be believed, passwords of this kind allowed hackers to breach the internal networks of AMD and exfiltrate a large data haul.RansomHouse presents itself as a community of professional mediators intended to help negotiate payment between hackers and affected companies. Despite its name, RandomHouse asserts that it “[has] nothing to do with any breaches and [doesn’t] produce or use any ransomware.” The group’s mission statement states that RansomHouse instead exists to ensure constructive conflict resolution between parties involved in data breaches and to highlight poor security practices that put customers’ data at risk.





RansomHouse .onion site listing data breaches



The group posts data breach notices to its dedicated leak site in a manner similar to ransomware gangs, posting samples of stolen data as evidence of data breaches and threatening to release further stolen data if the breached companies don’t pay a ransom. However, RansomHouse maintains that the data posted on its site is submitted by unrelated hackers that wish to cooperate with the affected companies. As can be seen in the image above, RansomHouse has claimed AMD as a victim of a recent data breach.





Riddle posted to the public RansomHouse Telegram channel

