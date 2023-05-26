AMD Radeon And Intel Arc GPU Owners Get Relief From Latest Last Of Us Part I Patch
That includes crash bugs affecting Intel Arc GPUs, which were unable to even launch the game despite being more than powerful enough to play it. The latest patch also resolves irritating crashes on Radeon cards that were more and more likely to creep up the longer you played. Anecdotal evidence suggests that these bugs were most common on RDNA 3-based Radeon GPUs, including the Radeon RX 7900 series as well as the just-released RX 7600.
According to the latest Steam hardware survey data, NVIDIA controls more than 75% of the PC GPU market. That's not just "PCs with discrete graphics cards," mind you, but rather, it means that more than 75% of PCs that have Steam installed have an NVIDIA GPU as their primary or most powerful graphics card. With that in mind, it would be easy to forgive developers that elected to focus on Team Green's graphics cards for early optimizations and fixes. Indeed, The Last of Us Part 1 generally ran acceptably on newer NVIDIA cards, and the majority of the folks having major issues had older or non-NVIDIA GPUs.
Thankfully, everyone should be able to enjoy this title now—at least, if you like the game, which most people seem to. Joel and Ellie's adventure through post-apocalyptic America was one of the most widely-praised PS3 games of all time, with the original PlayStation 3 version maintaining a 95 Metascore and a comically-high 9.2 user score. PC gamers waiting to see what all the fuss is about can rest assured of a stable experience if they pick it up now on Steam.