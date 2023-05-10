A New Last Of Us Part I Patch Is Packed Full With Optimizations And Bug Fixes For PC





For those of you who have been keeping count, prior to this week there had been eight patches for the PC version of The Last of Us Part I, a game that got off to a rocky start to say the least. Developer Naughty Dog is now pushing out a ninth patch for the PC port, version 1.0.5.0, and with it comes a bunch more optimizations and bug fixes, including a couple of AMD-specific tweaks.





Naughty Dog and publisher Sony have not been without criticism for rolling out a port plagued with issues , and rightfully so—it's why the game debuted with a 'Mostly Negative' rating on Steam. However, the folks at Naughty Dog deserve credit for responding with a barrage of updates after taking it on the chin. The developer is averaging more than one update per week since the game launch six weeks ago.





That's not to say all is forgiven for launching The Last of Us Part I on PC in a state that clearly wasn't ready for prime time. But what's done is done. As much as Naughty Dog might like to go back in time and get it right from the outset, it's still managing to take a mulligan by working tirelessly to stomp out bugs and improve the overall experience.





The latest patch is another significant step in that direction. According to the patch notes, the 1.0.5.0 update primarily focuses on performance improvements, reduced shader building times, and texture fidelity on low and medium presets. It's somewhat of an overhaul, in that Naughty Dog says downing the patch will trigger a full shader rebuild.













Here's an extensive list of changes and fixes...