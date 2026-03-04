Qualcomm Unveils Wi-Fi 8 Portfolio With Native AI For Ultra-Fast Connectivity





The relentless pace of technology means that if you blink, there is something new on the horizon. Case in point, Qualcomm is already looking ahead to Wi-Fi 8 with the introduction of a robust portfolio to drive next-gen connectivity for the emerging AI era, and key among them is its new FastConnect 8800 Mobile Connectivity System, along with five Dragonwing Networking Platforms.





Qualcomm says its FastConnect 8800 platform is the first mobile solution with a 4x4 Wi-Fi radio configuration, which helps push peak speeds past 10Gbps. That amounts to twice the performance of Qualcomm's Wi-Fi 7 solution and up to three times the gigabit wireless range.





Beyond that, FastConnect 8800 integrates some adjacent technologies, making it the first and so far the only mobile connectivity solution to blend Wi-Fi 8, Bluetooth, Ultra Wideband 802.15.4ab, and Thread in a single chip package designed for mobile devices.









It also features an array of sensing technologies, including Proximity AI and Bluetooth Channel Sounding, for accurate tracking down to what Qualcomm claims is the centimeter level. Beyond smartphones, Qualcomm says FastConnect 8800 will be a boon for tablets, laptops, robotics, and other categories.





"Today’s network traffic profile is fundamentally changing as AI-fueled demand requires a re-thinking of the core architecture. Qualcomm Technologies is redefining that architecture to enable AI everywhere," said Gautam Sheoran, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Connectivity, Broadband and Networking, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "Next-gen networks and devices not only need to be AI-native, but they need a new breed of intelligent, high performance connectivity. Qualcomm Technologies’ Wi-Fi 8 generation of products is the whole package: faster speeds, higher reliability, longer range, and powerful AI."









In addition to FastConnect 8800, on the enterprise side, Qualcomm is touting a handful of Wi-Fi 8 Dragonwing networking solutions for a new class of networking infrastructure to be implemented into AI-native systems. One of those is the Dragonwing NPro A8 Elite featuring a 5x5 Wi-Fi radio system to boost throughput by up to 40% at "typical distances," and an onboard hexagon NPU.





Qualcomm also says it reduces latency by 2.5x during peak usage and consumes 30% less daily energy compared to previous generation platforms.





"A purpose-built platform for high-performance enterprise access points and premium home routers, the Dragonwing NPro A8 Elite is a compute powerhouse, featuring a next-gen penta‑core CPU, an integrated Qualcomm Hexagon NPU enabling agentic AI at the edge, as well as cutting-edge network acceleration capabilities," Qualcomm says





Other parts of the Dragonwing portfolio include the Dragonwing FiberPro A8 Elite that integrates Wi-Fi 8 with 10G fiber access in unified operator gateway designs, Dragon FWA Gen 5 Elite combining Wi-Fi 8 with 5G fixed wireless acess built on Qualcomm's X85 Modem-RF sytem, and both the Dragonwin N8 and F8 platforms, which are mainstream tier options for ethernet and fiber broadband deployments.