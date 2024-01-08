W-Fi Alliance Begins Certifying Wi-Fi 7 Devices To Supercharge Wireless Connectivity





Wi-Fi Certified 7 should bring big upgrades for data throughput, making Wi-Fi a more viable solution when running wired Ethernet isn’t an option. One of them is 320MHz channels that work on the 6GHz band, which will allow for more wireless data throughput and use of a less congested band. Multi-Link Operation (MLO) is another useful upgrade that will also help in data throughput as devices can use multiple links to transmit and receive data.



