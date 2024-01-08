W-Fi Alliance Begins Certifying Wi-Fi 7 Devices To Supercharge Wireless Connectivity
The Wi-Fi Alliance is announcing the rollout of Wi-Fi Certified 7, which will be an important logo going forward for anyone in the market for new Wi-Fi devices. According to the Wi-Fi Alliance, “Wi-Fi Certified 7 enable innovations that rely on high throughput, deterministic latency, and greater reliability for critical traffic.” Products that meet the requirements will be able to deliver the performance necessary for more demanding applications such as online gaming, multi-user AR/VR/XR, industrial IoT and 3D training.
Vijay Nagarajan, Vice President of Marketing, Wireless Communications and Connectivity Division at Broadcom says that “Wi-Fi Certified 7 has arrived, bringing lower latency, blazing fast speeds, determinism and high capacity to homes, enterprises and large public venues.”
Wi-Fi Certified 7 should bring big upgrades for data throughput, making Wi-Fi a more viable solution when running wired Ethernet isn’t an option. One of them is 320MHz channels that work on the 6GHz band, which will allow for more wireless data throughput and use of a less congested band. Multi-Link Operation (MLO) is another useful upgrade that will also help in data throughput as devices can use multiple links to transmit and receive data.
One of the other notable improvements is 512 Compressed block-ack, which lowers overhead and brings efficiency improvements. Moreover, Triggered Uplink Access will bring optimizations for latency sensitive applications and Quality of Service (QoS) requirements. Lastly, increased flexibility in the scheduling of spectrum resources for better spectrum efficiency will be available thanks to the use of Multiple RUs to a single STA.
The last few years have seen the rapid release of several wireless standards, looking to keep up with the new ways people use their devices. However, they’ve been coming out at such a fast clip that most users still haven’t had an opportunity to upgrade. Here’s hoping that this new Wi-Fi 7 gets a moment to make it into enough devices for users to see all the great new features.