Qualcomm Teases Big Wi-Fi 8 Speed, Latency And Reliability Uplifts

Even as most internet users are only just beginning to adopt Wi-Fi 6/6E , let alone investing in Wi-Fi 7 hardware, Qualcomm is already looking towards the Wi-Fi 8 horizon. Instead of faster transfer speeds, as has been the case with prior Wi-Fi protocols, the in-development Wi-Fi 8 is primarily intent on prioritizing Ultra High Reliability (UHR). This shift is being spearheaded by the IEEE802.11bn task group, which aims to create an internet experience that's as dependable and consistent as a LAN connection.For years, each new iteration of Wi-Fi—from 5 to 6 to 7—has been defined by a race to present an ever-increasing jump in theoretical speed. Sure, such advancements have been important , but they brought with them real-world performance issues such as unstable/dropped connections, high latency, and inconsistent speeds in congested environments. Thus, Wi-Fi 8 aims to shake the boat a little.Qualcomm, a major player in the development of this new standard, highlights that Wi-Fi 8 is designed to meet the evolving demands in tech that incorporate the rise of AI-driven systems, augmented reality, and mission-critical applications in densely populated enterprise and industrial settings. In these scenarios, it has become crucial to have seamless, low-latency, and near-lossless wireless connectivity.