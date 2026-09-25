Qualcomm Unleashes Linux On Snapdragon X2 With NPU And GPU Support
For now, confirmed partners for the Qualcomm Snapdragon X2 Elite Series' Linux support include HP, Humain, and ASUS within the first half of 2027. At time of writing, it's unclear whether this support will extend to those manufacturers' existing Googlebooks (which is possible based on Chromebook's widespread Linux support) or correspond to new/Windows-centric devices, though.
Qualcomm ensuring that its Snapdragon X2 Elite Series SoCs, including the on-die accelerators, have proper support for two major Linux distributions is a good sign, especially if you're looking at these laptops as potential on-the-go work or gaming machines.
As Arm hardware continues to challenge x86 in both performance and efficiency, these Snapdragon-powered laptop offerings are sure to get more tempting every year. Not only do these laptops have great power efficiency and ever-growing compatibility with existing x86 software, the AI integration runs so deep that it's even present in the earbuds.