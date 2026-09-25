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Qualcomm Unleashes Linux On Snapdragon X2 With NPU And GPU Support

by Chris HarperFriday, September 25, 2026, 04:35 PM EDT
Qualcomm brings Linux to the Snapdragon X2 Series Arm SoCs.
Qualcomm brings Linux to the Snapdragon X2 Series Arm SoCs. Image: Qualcomm
Alongside the Snapdragon X2 (Elite/Plus) and Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 debuts, Qualcomm is also showcasing support for its new hardware across not only Windows and Googlebook laptops, but also Linux. Specifically, Qualcomm has started developing its own Debian distribution which will be available by the end of the year, and is also collaborating with Canonical to bring its Ubuntu distribution to the Snapdragon X2 Series platform within the first half of 2027.

For now, confirmed partners for the Qualcomm Snapdragon X2 Elite Series' Linux support include HP, Humain, and ASUS within the first half of 2027. At time of writing, it's unclear whether this support will extend to those manufacturers' existing Googlebooks (which is possible based on Chromebook's widespread Linux support) or correspond to new/Windows-centric devices, though.

hp googlebook
Will HP Googlebook remain locked to Android? Image: HP
In any case, it's certainly good news for fans of open-source software and Arm hardware. A lot of good has been happening in both spaces lately. While the Steam Frame has had a somewhat uneven reception, its onboard Arm hardware does prove enough for at least playing modern x86 2D games and some older x86 3D games. It also marks the beginning of Steam supporting Android apps, which can only be a good thing for game developers in the long run.

Qualcomm ensuring that its Snapdragon X2 Elite Series SoCs, including the on-die accelerators, have proper support for two major Linux distributions is a good sign, especially if you're looking at these laptops as potential on-the-go work or gaming machines.

As Arm hardware continues to challenge x86 in both performance and efficiency, these Snapdragon-powered laptop offerings are sure to get more tempting every year. Not only do these laptops have great power efficiency and ever-growing compatibility with existing x86 software, the AI integration runs so deep that it's even present in the earbuds.
Tags:  Linux, Operating systems, Laptops, Qualcomm, Snapdragon, snapdragon x2 elite
Chris Harper

Chris Harper

Christopher Harper is a tech writer with over a decade of experience writing how-tos and news. Off work, he stays sharp with gym time & stylish action games.
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