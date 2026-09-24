Microsoft Surface Pro 12 And Laptop 13 Gain Snapdragon X2 Plus Firepower

Microsoft Surface Laptop 13-Inch - Image: HotHardware

Microsoft is expanding its Arm-powered PC lineup with fresh internal upgrades for its most portable form factors. Announced at the Snapdragon Summit in Hawaii, the company is refreshing both the Surface Pro 12-inch and Surface Laptop 13-inch with Qualcomm's Snapdragon X2 Plus processor.





The transition brings notable performance and efficiency gains over previous iterations. According to Microsoft, users can expect up to 17% faster performance in Office productivity workloads, 18% greater battery efficiency, over 60% faster graphics capabilities, and up to 95% faster on-device AI inferencing through the updated NPU.

Microsoft Surface Pro 12-Inch

Microsoft Surface Pro 12-Inch - Image: HotHardware



Microsoft's retooled Surface Pro 12-inch is what the company pitches as its most portable and versatile Surface Pro. Like past iterations, it's a tablet that can convert to a laptop when connecting a keyboard. It still features a kickstand while adding some upgrades alongside the new Snapdragon X2 Plus chip configured with six cores, as well an Adreno GPU and Hexagon NPU capable of up to 80 TOPS for AI workloads.





The 12-inch PixelSense LCD touchscreen with a 2196x1464 resolution and 90Hz refresh rate is 25% brighter, now peaking at 500 nits.





It also introduces Microsoft Ink Canvas, an AI-powered pen-first application built for sketching, annotating, generating images, and summarizing text directly on the canvas. Tying in with that, a Surface Slim Pen can be magnetically stored and wirelessly charged on the back of Surface Pro 12-inch.





Other features include support for Windows Hello via facial recognition, dual USB 3.2 Type-C ports, RAM options spanning 8GB, 16GB, and 24GB of LPDDR5x, and 256GB and 512GB UFS storage options.





The Surface Laptop 12-inch starts at $1,199.99 (MSRP).

Microsoft Surface Laptop 13-Inch

Microsoft Surface Laptop 13-Inch - Image: HotHardware



The most compact member of the Surface Laptop family also gets the Snapdragon X2 Plus treatment, following Microsoft's earlier Surface refresh . Somewhat confusingly, there are multiple variants in the 13-inch category—the Surface Laptop 13-inch with a 6-core Snapdragon X2, and the larger Surface Laptop 13.8-inch with a beefier 10-core Snapdragon X2 Plus or 12-core Snapdragon X2 Elite. A third form factor is the Snapdragon Laptop 15-inch with a 10-core Snapdragon X2 Plus or 12-core Snapdragon X2 Elite.





Like the Surface Pro 12-inch, the Surface Laptop 13-inch is a thin, light, and fanless PC. It retains its lightweight aluminum body, full-size backlit keyboard, precision touchpad, and taller 3:2 PixelSense display, which now matches the Pro with a 500-nit brightness boost that is 25% brighter compared to last-gen. Users can squeeze out up to 22.5 hours of battery life, according to Microsoft.





"Choose Surface Pro 12-inch if you want one device that moves from tablet to laptop, with pen-first flexibility for notes, sketches and ideas in motion. Choose Surface Laptop 13-inch if you want a thin, light touchscreen laptop with a full-size keyboard built for long days and long documents," Microsoft says.





The Surface Laptop 13-inch starts at $1,199.99.

Meet The New Surface Mouse

Microsoft Surface Mouse - Image: Microsoft



Microsoft also introduced a redesigned Surface Mouse priced at $79.99. The ambidextrous rodent features Bluetooth 6.0 support, an adjustable action button for Copilot and shortcuts, and integrated haptic feedback for subtle physical responses to on-screen window actions (if you care about that sort of thing).





Both the refreshed Snapdragon X2 Plus systems and the new Surface Mouse will hit store shelves on October 13 in select markets, with commercial availability rolling out simultaneously through Surface for Business.