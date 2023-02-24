Qualcomm Demos Stable Diffusion On Android Phones For Ultra-Low Power AI Image Generation

Of those, none are more infamous than the scripts that let gamers run the Stable Diffusion generative AI on their powerful graphics cards. The explosion in highly-accessible AI art generated by anyone with a GeForce card caused immense discussion in certain communities. Well, thanks to Qualcomm, Stable Diffusion just got even more accessible, because now you can run it on your Android smartphone





Top and above: Cute cats and Japanese gardens generated on Android by Qualcomm.







Cute AI critters generated by the author using Stable Diffusion on his PC.













We'll grant the mobile chip company its speed record, although the claim that this is the first time anyone's done this on Android needs qualification. Developer Ivon Huang got Stable Diffusion working on a Snapdragon 865 a while back, but that hacky setup took an hour to make a single image. Most likely it was running purely on the Snapdragon's 64-bit ARM CPUs, and not the newer SoC's accelerators. It's technically possible to run Stable Diffusion on almost any system by using OpenCL.





Indeed, as Qualcomm itself explains, this is only possible through "full-stack" optimizations. You see, image generation using Stable Diffusion is a many-step process involving more than one AI model, and Qualcomm's AI Research division had to optimize the process for its Snapdragon SoCs along every part of the path. The most important change was quantizing the open-source Stable Diffusion 1.5 model from the FP32 datatype (favored by GPUs) to the lower-precision INT8 datatype.





Normally, this would have a deleterious effect on the results you'd get from the model, but Qualcomm says that using AIMET—the "AI Model Efficiency Toolkit" quantization tool—it is able to increase performance and save power by reducing the memory bandwidth required for inferencing, with minimal impact on accuracy. In addition to the Stable Diffusion foundational model, the other AIs used in image generation, including the text encoder and the variational autoencoder, were also converted. This was necessary so that the software would fit on the target device to begin with.







