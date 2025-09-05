Qualcomm And BMW Partner On Snapdragon Ride Pilot For AI-Assisted Driving





Underpinning the iX3 on the automated driving (AD) front, Snapdragon Ride Pilot has been developed over a three-year partnership between Qualcomm and BMW. The core of the system is BMW’s new central intelligent computer dubbed the "Superbrain of Automated Driving" (SAD, did they not workshop this?), which is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon Ride SoCs . This new superbrain boasts 20 times the computing power of BMW's previous gen systems.





The system is built on a co-developed software stack, with Qualcomm providing the perception stack and BMW contributing the drive policy engine. This setup is said to ensure a tightly-integrated system that can meet or exceed safety standards, such as the entry-level New Car Assessment Program (NCAP) safety requirements, plus advanced Level 2+ highway and urban navigate-on-autopilot (NOA) capabilities. Moreover, some handy features that Ride Pilot provides include hands-free highway driving on approved road networks, contextual lane changes triggered by subtle driver cues like a glance in the mirror, and AI-powered parking assistance.





The technology is complemented by 360-degree perception powered by an array of 8MP and 3MP cameras, as well as radar sensors. It uses camera-based vision to perform critical functions such as object detection, traffic sign interpretation, and driver monitoring. The system also leverages a combination of rule-based and AI models to predict behavior and safely handle complex driving scenarios.

Qualcomm and BMW have also been adapting and scaling the system for a global market. So far, Snapdragon Ride Pilot has been validated in over 60 countries and is slated for expansion to over 100 countries by 2026. For owners of the iX3 and beyond, Qualcomm's system provides future-proofing , allowing its car's ADAS functions to be updated over the air and expanded from Level 2+ to higher-level autonomy.







