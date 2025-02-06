CATEGORIES
home News

Qualcomm Says Snapdragon Powers 1 In 10 Windows Laptops But There's A Caveat

by Zak KillianThursday, February 06, 2025, 01:00 PM EDT
hero snapdragon x elite holding
Qualcomm's latest earnings report is out, and the company is riding high on strong handset and automotive performance. For Q1 of FY2025, Qualcomm posted revenue of $11.7 billion, up 14% quarter-over-quarter and 18% year-over-year. Handsets led the charge with $7.6 billion in revenue, a 24% quarterly jump, fueled by demand for premium Chinese smartphones and Samsung's new Galaxy S25, which uses Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite processor.

snapdragon s25 photo
You checked out our Samsung Galaxy S25 review, right?

But while the smartphone market is driving short-term gains, Qualcomm says that it isn't expecting major unit growth in 2025. Perhaps to make up for flat handset growth, the company is aiming to shake up the Windows laptop market by pushing hard into PCs with its Snapdragon X series. CEO Cristiano Amon highlighted the progress in this segment:

"While we're still in the early phase of the transition to Copilot+ PCs, we are pleased with consumer reception for Snapdragon X Series, which has exceeded our expectations. According to Circana, in December, Snapdragon X Series had more than 10% share of the greater-than-$800 Windows laptops in U.S. retail."
Cristiano R. Amon, Qualcomm President and CEO (fool.com)
That's an eye-catching stat—Qualcomm says it already accounts for 1 in 10 premium Windows laptops sold at retail in the U.S. But there's a key distinction: this figure applies only to machines priced over $800—a value above which basically all Qualcomm-based laptops reside, at least for now. A huge portion of laptops sold for business and educational use fall below that price point, meaning that Qualcomm's market share is probably quite a bit smaller in reality.

Still, there's no denying that the company is aggressively expanding its PC presence. It claims to have 80 Snapdragon X laptop designs planned or launched this year and 100+ expected by 2026. We've reviewed several Snapdragon X Elite-based machines and have been impressed with their battery life and native ARM performance, particularly in single-threaded tasks.

snapdragon battery edited
Only one of the top three on this chart is a Snapdragon machine, and it isn't the first two.

That said, the transition to ARM on Windows still has hurdles. While Microsoft's Prism x86-on-Arm emulation is remarkably capable, performance under emulation is far behind native execution. The biggest challenge remains software availability—while core apps like browsers, Office, and Lightroom run great, power users may still struggle to find software that both suits their needs and also takes full advantage of the Snapdragon X platform. 

Qualcomm's early momentum in Windows PCs is surprising, but widespread adoption will depend on more than just solid hardware—it's going to take software developers embracing ARM in a way they haven't quite yet. With both AMD and Intel creeping up close behind in terms of efficiency, Qualcomm has an uphill battle on its hands.
Tags:  Qualcomm, Financials, Snapdragon, (NASDAQ:QCOM)
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment