Qualcomm Says Snapdragon Powers 1 In 10 Windows Laptops But There's A Caveat
But while the smartphone market is driving short-term gains, Qualcomm says that it isn't expecting major unit growth in 2025. Perhaps to make up for flat handset growth, the company is aiming to shake up the Windows laptop market by pushing hard into PCs with its Snapdragon X series. CEO Cristiano Amon highlighted the progress in this segment:
"While we're still in the early phase of the transition to Copilot+ PCs, we are pleased with consumer reception for Snapdragon X Series, which has exceeded our expectations. According to Circana, in December, Snapdragon X Series had more than 10% share of the greater-than-$800 Windows laptops in U.S. retail."That's an eye-catching stat—Qualcomm says it already accounts for 1 in 10 premium Windows laptops sold at retail in the U.S. But there's a key distinction: this figure applies only to machines priced over $800—a value above which basically all Qualcomm-based laptops reside, at least for now. A huge portion of laptops sold for business and educational use fall below that price point, meaning that Qualcomm's market share is probably quite a bit smaller in reality.
— Cristiano R. Amon, Qualcomm President and CEO (fool.com)
Still, there's no denying that the company is aggressively expanding its PC presence. It claims to have 80 Snapdragon X laptop designs planned or launched this year and 100+ expected by 2026. We've reviewed several Snapdragon X Elite-based machines and have been impressed with their battery life and native ARM performance, particularly in single-threaded tasks.