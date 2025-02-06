Qualcomm Says Snapdragon Powers 1 In 10 Windows Laptops But There's A Caveat





Qualcomm's latest earnings report is out, and the company is riding high on strong handset and automotive performance. For Q1 of FY2025, Qualcomm posted revenue of $11.7 billion, up 14% quarter-over-quarter and 18% year-over-year. Handsets led the charge with $7.6 billion in revenue, a 24% quarterly jump, fueled by demand for premium Chinese smartphones and Samsung's new Galaxy S25 , which uses Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite processor.





"While we're still in the early phase of the transition to Copilot+ PCs, we are pleased with consumer reception for Snapdragon X Series, which has exceeded our expectations. According to Circana, in December, Snapdragon X Series had more than 10% share of the greater-than-$800 Windows laptops in U.S. retail."

— Cristiano R. Amon, Qualcomm President and CEO (fool.com)





That said, the transition to ARM on Windows still has hurdles. While Microsoft's Prism x86-on-Arm emulation is remarkably capable , performance under emulation is far behind native execution. The biggest challenge remains software availability—while core apps like browsers, Office, and Lightroom run great, power users may still struggle to find software that both suits their needs and also takes full advantage of the Snapdragon X platform.





Qualcomm's early momentum in Windows PCs is surprising, but widespread adoption will depend on more than just solid hardware—it's going to take software developers embracing ARM in a way they haven't quite yet. With both AMD and Intel creeping up close behind in terms of efficiency, Qualcomm has an uphill battle on its hands.