Microsoft Surface Pro With Snapdragon X Hits A Great $799 Deal Price

by Paul LillySaturday, February 01, 2025, 11:00 AM EDT
Microsoft Surface Pro on a gray gradient background.
Microsoft released some new Surface Pro systems powered by Intel this week, and while intriguing, pricing starts at $1,499.99 for those models. If you're willing to give Qualcomm's Arm-based Snapdragon X platform a whirl, you can get a great deal on a Surface Pro Copilot+ system for around half the price with some tantalizing deals at Best Buy.

One of the systems on sale this is Microsoft Surface Pro Copilot+ PC (11th Edition) that's marked down to $799.99 at Best Buy (save $200). It features a 13-inch IPS display with a 2880x1920 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, powered by a Snapdragon X Plus chip, and specifically the X1P-64-100.

That chip sits roughly in the middle of the Snapdragon X pack with 10 cores clocked, up to a 3.4GHz multi-core clock speed, and 42MB of total cache. The X1P-64-100 also boasts an onboard NPU with 45 TOPS for AI workloads (same as every other Snapdragon X chip), and an Adreno GPU delivering 3.8 TFLOPS of graphics performance.

Other specs include 16GB of LPDDR5X memory, a 256GB solid state drive (SSD), front and rear-facing cameras, two USB-C ports, and up to 14 hours of battery life.

We haven't reviewed this version of the Surface Pro, but you can a general idea of how a Snapdragon-powered PC performs by checking out our HP EliteBook Ultra G1q review, which has a Snapdragon X Elite onboard.

Need more storage? You can also get the Surface Pro with a 512GB SSD on sale—it's listed for $999.99 at Best Buy (save $200). The specifications are otherwise the same, including 16GB of RAM and the same 10-core Snapdragon X Plus silicon inside.

Black Surface Pro keyboard and Slim Pen 2 combo on a gray gradient background.

Note that these deals are for the device only, meaning they don't come with a keyboard case or stylus. Best Buy sells those too, though if you head to Amazon, you can grab an official Surface Pro keyboard accessory on sale for $158.16 (save $21.83) in black, or as low as $148.99 in platinum (save $31). Other color options are available as well. Alternatively, the Surface Pro keyboard and stylus (Slim Pen 2) combo is on sale for $196.99 (save $83). With Best Buy's $200 discount in play, you can get the whole package for what the device along normally costs.
