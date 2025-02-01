Microsoft Surface Pro With Snapdragon X Hits A Great $799 Deal Price





Microsoft released some new Surface Pro systems powered by Intel this week, and while intriguing, pricing starts at $1,499.99 for those models. If you're willing to give Qualcomm's Arm-based Snapdragon X platform a whirl, you can get a great deal on a Surface Pro Copilot+ system for around half the price with some tantalizing deals at Best Buy.





Microsoft Surface Pro Copilot+ PC (11th Edition) that's marked down to $799.99 at Best Buy (save $200). It features a 13-inch IPS display with a 2880x1920 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, powered by a Snapdragon X Plus chip, and specifically the X1P-64-100. One of the systems on sale this isthat's marked down to. It features a 13-inch IPS display with a 2880x1920 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, powered by a Snapdragon X Plus chip, and specifically the X1P-64-100.





That chip sits roughly in the middle of the Snapdragon X pack with 10 cores clocked, up to a 3.4GHz multi-core clock speed, and 42MB of total cache. The X1P-64-100 also boasts an onboard NPU with 45 TOPS for AI workloads (same as every other Snapdragon X chip), and an Adreno GPU delivering 3.8 TFLOPS of graphics performance.





Other specs include 16GB of LPDDR5X memory, a 256GB solid state drive (SSD), front and rear-facing cameras, two USB-C ports, and up to 14 hours of battery life.







We haven't reviewed this version of the Surface Pro, but you can a general idea of how a Snapdragon-powered PC performs by checking out our HP EliteBook Ultra G1q review , which has a Snapdragon X Elite onboard.





Surface Pro with a 512GB SSD on sale—it's listed for $999.99 at Best Buy (save $200). The specifications are otherwise the same, including 16GB of RAM and the same 10-core Snapdragon X Plus silicon inside. Need more storage? You can also get theon sale—it's listed for. The specifications are otherwise the same, including 16GB of RAM and the same 10-core Snapdragon X Plus silicon inside.











