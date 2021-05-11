PSVR For PlayStation 5 Could Receive Massive Upgrade With 4K, Eye Tracking, Haptic Feedback





Back in February, Sony shared the first details of its next-generation virtual reality system that is headed to the PlayStation 5 , but stopped far short of serving up any juicy nuggets. Sony said the next-gen model will enhance the resolution, tracking, and input, and connect with a single cable. Fast forward to today and some interesting details have emerged from the rumor mill.





As the PSVR 2 gets closer to launch, Sony has reportedly shared a few specifics with its partners. It is said the PSVR 2 will get a resolution upgrade to 4000x2040 pixels, or 2000x2040 per eyeball. That would give it one of the highest resolutions among consumer VR headsets. Here's how it compares to some other models...