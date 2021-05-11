PSVR For PlayStation 5 Could Receive Massive Upgrade With 4K, Eye Tracking, Haptic Feedback
Back in February, Sony shared the first details of its next-generation virtual reality system that is headed to the PlayStation 5, but stopped far short of serving up any juicy nuggets. Sony said the next-gen model will enhance the resolution, tracking, and input, and connect with a single cable. Fast forward to today and some interesting details have emerged from the rumor mill.
As the PSVR 2 gets closer to launch, Sony has reportedly shared a few specifics with its partners. It is said the PSVR 2 will get a resolution upgrade to 4000x2040 pixels, or 2000x2040 per eyeball. That would give it one of the highest resolutions among consumer VR headsets. Here's how it compares to some other models...
- Pimax Vision 8K Plus: 3840x2160 per eye
- HP Reverb 2: 2160x2160 per eye
- ***Leaked PSVR 2: 2000x2040 per eye***
- Oculus Quest 2: 1832x1920 per eye
- HTC Vive Pro: 1440x1600 per eye
- Oculus Rift S: 1280x1440 per eye
- Oculus Quest: 1440x1600 per eye
- HTC Vive Cosmos: 1700x1440 per eye
- Valve Index: 1600x1440 per eye
- PSVR: 960x1080 per eye
If the rumored information is true, then the PSVR 2 shoots up towards the top of the list, and will be a huge upgrade in resolution over the current-generation PSVR. It's also said the next-gen model will have a lens separation adjustment dial (IPD), which should make it more ergonomically viable for a wider range of gamers. This is something the current model lacks, but being able to adjust the distance between your eyes and the lenses can make a big difference in comfort and image quality.
Eye-tracking capable of foveated rendering will be part of the PSVR 2 as well, which means it will be able to sharpen images that the viewer is looking at. This can lesson the load of the GPU, because images in a user's peripheral vision are not fully rendered.
The PSVR 2 rumor roundup also suggests it will have a built-in motor so developers can implement head-mounted haptic feedback in their games, which could be pretty cool. We're not aware of any other VR headsets that offer head-mounted rumble capabilities (there are some audio headsets that do).
Like the Quest 2, the PSVR 2 will leverage onboard cameras for inside-out tracking, rather than using an external camera like the current model, or base stations. This can mean more freedom in movement, since a user could turn all the way around and still be tracked, and also a simpler setup.
Speaking of setup, that single cable Sony talked about will be a USB-C cable, that can connect to the USB-C port on the front of the PS5. It's not quite as convenient as going wireless, but a single cable is the next best thing.
These are exciting upgrades for sure, and depending on pricing, it could help boost VR gaming into the mainstream consciousness. As things stand, VR is still a niche technology, though at this point, it does look like a passing fad. Let's just hope Sony can get a handle on its PS5 supply.