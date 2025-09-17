PS5 Update Just Made It Way Easier To Game On PC & Console With DualSense Controllers





Sony's DualSense controller is one of the best gamepads around and courtesy of a new PlayStation 5 system update, it just became a heck of a lot more convenient to use it on multiple platforms and systems. The days of having to pair and re-pair DualSense controllers on separate systems are officially over. Instead, you can register up to four devices simultaneously and switch between them with ease directly from your DualSense and/or DualSense Edge





"Many PS5 peripherals, including the DualSense wireless controller, are designed to support a variety of devices beyond PS5 including PC, Mac, and mobile devices. We believe enabling compatibility of our peripherals across multiple platforms creates a more flexible and seamless gaming experience," Sony states in a PlayStation blog post.





"As part of this effort, we’re excited to announce that the latest PS5 system update will add a new feature that allows DualSense wireless controllers and DualSense Edge wireless controllers to be paired across multiple devices simultaneously, making it easier to switch between them without needing to pair each time," Sony adds.





This is a boon because quite frankly, it's a pain in the tuchus to jump through the pairing hoop every time you want to move from one system to another. And given the cost of controllers, buying a separate one just to avoid the hassle is not a cheap proposition.

How To Pair Your DualSense And/or DualSense Edge Controller To Multiple Devices









The process of pairing multiple devices is rather easy. To start, make sure you've disconnected the USB cable (if applicable). Then follow Sony's instructions below...

Make sure the light bar and player indicator on your controller is off. If they’re turned on, press and hold the PS button until they turn off.

Press and hold one of the action buttons (triangle, circle, cross, or square) and the PS button for over 5 seconds. The light bar and player indicator flash two times.

Turn on Bluetooth on your device, and select the option to add Bluetooth devices. Your device detects nearby Bluetooth devices.

Select your controller from the detected devices. The light bar lights up, and the player indicator’s lights blink according to the slot number. That's all there is to it. When you're ready to switch from one platform to another, turn on the host device (PS5, PS5 Pro, PC, Mac, or smartphone), then press and hold the corresponding action button and PS button for around 3 seconds. Once the light bar and player indicator blink, release the buttons.

For example, if you saved your PC to triangle button and your PS5 Pro to the circle button, you would hold the triangle button and PS button for a few seconds, then let go of both when it blinks. When you want to switch back to your PS5 Pro, you'd hold the circle button and PS button.

Sony's new PS5 update also introduces a Power Saver feature for games. This new mode enables supported titles to run with at a lower power level. You can enable it by going to Settings > System > Power Saving > User Power Saver.



"Future updates for games such as Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, Demon’s Souls, and Ghost of Yōtei will include support for the Power Saver option, with more titles to follow," Sony states





As for the DualSense controller, it goes on sale sometimes. That will be something to keep an eye on as the holiday shopping season approaches starting with Amazon's upcoming Prime Big Deal Days event



