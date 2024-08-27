Sony's Awesome DualSense Edge Controller Just Leveled Up On PC
With the release of this new PC app, players will be able to customize a variety of controller settings and check for any available firmware updates. Some of the settings that can be tinkered with include trigger deadzones, stick sensitivity and deadzones, and customizing every button on the controller. Moreover, it will now be possible to “create, edit, and switch between custom profiles on PC.”
This is a big win for PC gamers using the DualSense Edge. It’s a great controller, but as with most of Sony’s gaming accessories, players haven’t really been able to get the most out of it because of the limited PC support. That changes with the release of this application, and makes the DualSense Edge a legitimate contender to the Xbox Elite Controller that is hampered with history of poor reliability.
This new PlayStation Accessories app, which is available to download now, is a continuation of Sony’s efforts to increase its presence in the PC gaming space, which includes releasing some of its biggest games on PC after being released on PlayStation 5. It’s an indication that Sony is serious about its success on PC, and could potentially mean there will be more applications in the future, such as a game launcher.