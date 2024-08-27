CATEGORIES
home News

Sony's Awesome DualSense Edge Controller Just Leveled Up On PC

by Alan VelascoTuesday, August 27, 2024, 09:56 AM EDT
sony accessories app dualsense edge hero
Sony is about to let PC gamers get the most out of their DualSense Edge controller on Steam with the release of the PlayStation Accessories app. In a post to social media platform X, the company says that “starting today PC gamers can unleash the full customizable power of the DualSense Edge controller directly on their computer.”

With the release of this new PC app, players will be able to customize a variety of controller settings and check for any available firmware updates. Some of the settings that can be tinkered with include trigger deadzones, stick sensitivity and deadzones, and customizing every button on the controller. Moreover, it will now be possible to “create, edit, and switch between custom profiles on PC.”

sony accessories app dualsense edge body

This is a big win for PC gamers using the DualSense Edge. It’s a great controller, but as with most of Sony’s gaming accessories, players haven’t really been able to get the most out of it because of the limited PC support. That changes with the release of this application, and makes the DualSense Edge a legitimate contender to the Xbox Elite Controller that is hampered with history of poor reliability.

This new PlayStation Accessories app, which is available to download now, is a continuation of Sony’s efforts to increase its presence in the PC gaming space, which includes releasing some of its biggest games on PC after being released on PlayStation 5. It’s an indication that Sony is serious about its success on PC, and could potentially mean there will be more applications in the future, such as a game launcher.
Tags:  Sony, PlayStation, PC, pc-gaming, (nyse:sony), dualsense-edge
TOP CONVERSATIONS
You Next Copilot PC Platform
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment