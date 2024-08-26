PS5 Pro Was Openly Discussed As Imminent, Gamescom Journalists Claim
One of the more notable things Palumbo mentions is that developers who ply their trade at smaller studios have already gotten technical details about the new hardware, alongside those working at larger studios. One developer reportedly said they are “confident that Unreal Engine 5 would run much better on the new hardware compared to the regular PlayStation 5.” There was even a developer who admitted to delaying a game because of the upcoming launch of the PlayStation 5 Pro.
Leaks have indicated that gamers who make the jump to Sony’s newest hardware will see a jump of 45% in rendering and a 2-3x boost in ray tracing capabilities. Machine learning will be another key ingredient, with Sony developing its own upscaling tech dubbed PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) to help deliver the eye candy that will make it worth the upgrade. However, the ease with which developers can make their games compatible with all these new features will go a long way in determining how enticing the new console will be.
This new reporting points to the possibility that gamers won’t need to wait much longer for Sony to officially take the wraps off the PlayStation 5 Pro.