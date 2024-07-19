Is Sony's PlayStation 5 Pro Still Coming In 2024? Here's The Latest Scuttlebutt
The rumors surrounding Sony's upcoming PlayStation 5 Pro continue to swirl. Recently, there was speculation that this console update would potentially overshoot the 2024 holiday season and land sometime in 2025. That may not be the case, however.
Leaker Tom Henderson at Insider Gaming tweeted "If it releases this year!" in response to a question about its potential date. While this is speculative, it throws some confusion into the potential timing of the PS5 Pro arrival.
Gleaming information from developers for the console, it would appear that the system should most likely still see a 2024 release, according to Henderson. He says that games released after September 15th 2024 will need to support the PS5 Pro. While this is not a solid confirmation, there are numerous reasons why the PS5 Pro could still release in 2024.
First, the holiday shopping season is of paramount importance for console sales, and if Sony pushed the release to 2025, it would miss the opportunity. Secondly, Nintendo's Switch 2 console will likely be announced and released sometime next year, taking the spotlight away from the PS5 Pro.
The PS5 Pro supposedly will pack an improved GPU, with ray tracing support being amped up. While it is not a completely new console, it will have various upgrades to entice gamers to upgrade. The promise of better graphics and higher frame rates are always attractive for enthusiasts, who have generally liked the current PS5.
With almost PC-like prowess, things such as 4K gaming will be much better executed on the more powerful PS5 Pro.
One drawback of an imminent PS5 Pro release also stems from the apparent lack of many titles that will support it initially, especially blockbuster games. As software often drives hardware sales, this is still a major issue. For example, Nintendo typically will put much more emphasis on the software side rather than hardware, to much success over time.
As an owner of the PlayStation VR 2, it was a slightly disappointing experience. While the hardware is good, albeit clunky, game support is lacking. This has caused the device to stagnate in both enthusiasm and sales. Likewise, even if a PS5 Pro proves to be powerful, the lack of any significant software incentive to jump to it may hamper sales.
While there is still a chance we may only see the PS5 Pro in 2025, a near-holiday release would make much more sense for Sony.
