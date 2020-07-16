CATEGORIES
home News
by Brandon HillThursday, July 16, 2020, 10:41 AM EDT

Project xCloud Streaming To Be Bundled Free With Xbox Game Pass Ultimate This Summer

Xbox Game Streaming Android
We've got some big news for you that's coming out of the Microsoft camp. Although it had been rumored in the past, the company confirmed that Project xCloud game streaming will be added in at no cost for those that subscribed to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. 

In its current iteration, Project xCloud allows you to stream over 50 Xbox games directly from the cloud to your Android smartphone or tablet. The service is also available in a much more limited form on iOS devices, where the only game available to play is Halo: The Master Chief Collection. These aren't watered down games either; they are fully functioning Xbox games that are streamed while you're on-the-go (as long as you have a fast-enough internet connection).

You'll need a 5GHz Wi-Fi connection or a cellular connection with at least 10Mbps downlink speeds, a compatible Xbox wireless controller, and the Xbox Game Streaming app must be installed on your device to take advantage of Project xCloud. If you want to register for access, you can do so here.

Project xCloud

Xbox chief Phil Spencer says that full Project xCloud integration with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will take place in September. "Cloud gaming in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate means your games are no longer locked to the living room," adds Spencer. "You can connect more than ever with friends and family through gaming. And just like you do with your movie and music streaming services, when cloud gaming launches into Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you can continue your game wherever you left off on any of your devices."

In a separate interview with The Verge, Spencer also revealed that Project xCloud won't be the final name of the streaming component once it's added to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. “This isn’t the official name, but you should think about it as Game Pass streaming or Xbox streaming, something like that,” Spencer explains. “We actually don’t have the final name just yet, but it won’t be Project xCloud.”

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is currently available for Xbox One gamers at a cost of $14.99 per month, and will of course be offered to Xbox Series X gamers later this year.


Tags:  Microsoft, (nasdaq:msft), project xcloud, xcloud, xbox game pass ultimate
Via:  Microsoft
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gen GPU Best Bet
Big Navi
Ampere
Intel Xe
3dfx Voodoo 11
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

Feedburner

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms