Project xCloud Streaming To Be Bundled Free With Xbox Game Pass Ultimate This Summer





We've got some big news for you that's coming out of the Microsoft camp. Although it had been rumored in the past, the company confirmed that Project xCloud game streaming will be added in at no cost for those that subscribed to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

In its current iteration, Project xCloud allows you to stream over 50 Xbox games directly from the cloud to your Android smartphone or tablet. The service is also available in a much more limited form on iOS devices, where the only game available to play is Halo: The Master Chief Collection. These aren't watered down games either; they are fully functioning Xbox games that are streamed while you're on-the-go (as long as you have a fast-enough internet connection).

You'll need a 5GHz Wi-Fi connection or a cellular connection with at least 10Mbps downlink speeds, a compatible Xbox wireless controller, and the Xbox Game Streaming app must be installed on your device to take advantage of Project xCloud. If you want to register for access, you can do so here.





Xbox chief Phil Spencer says that full Project xCloud integration with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will take place in September. "Cloud gaming in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate means your games are no longer locked to the living room," adds Spencer. "You can connect more than ever with friends and family through gaming. And just like you do with your movie and music streaming services, when cloud gaming launches into Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you can continue your game wherever you left off on any of your devices."

In a separate interview with The Verge, Spencer also revealed that Project xCloud won't be the final name of the streaming component once it's added to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. “This isn’t the official name, but you should think about it as Game Pass streaming or Xbox streaming, something like that,” Spencer explains. “We actually don’t have the final name just yet, but it won’t be Project xCloud.”

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is currently available for Xbox One gamers at a cost of $14.99 per month, and will of course be offered to Xbox Series X gamers later this year.