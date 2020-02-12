CATEGORIES
home News
by Brandon HillWednesday, February 12, 2020, 01:59 PM EDT

Microsoft xCloud Game Streaming Finally Lands On iOS With Some Caveats

Xbox Game Streaming Android
Microsoft launched its Project xCloud game streaming for Android devices back in October, but at the time it left out those running iOS (i.e. iPhones and iPads). Apple is notorious for placing a lot of restrictions on app developers for acceptance into its App Store walled garden, so Microsoft had to navigate those landmines before launching on the platform.

Today, Microsoft is ready to make available a beta version of Project xCloud for iOS users, and it’s doing so through Apple’s TestFlight service. Given that Project xCloud is still in beta; that it is only available right now through TestFlight; and that this is Apple that we’re dealing with, there are some key difference compared to when the service launched on Android.

For starters, it’s only open to users in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, and only one game will be supported [at least initially] at launch: Halo: The Masterchief Collection. But it doesn’t end there; Xbox Console Streaming is not currently active, and a maximum of 10,000 users can be invited to the TestFlight.

Project xCloud

Are you still with us? The TestFlight restrictions continue, with Microsoft’s Major Nelson explaining, “Because of how iOS TestFlight works, those who are accepted into the iOS TestFlight preview may not necessarily participate for the full duration of the preview.

“For testing purposes, we may need to cycle through registrants in order to best utilize the available testing audience. This also means that even if you miss out on the initial allocation, you might receive an invitation to participate later in the preview.”

If you’re fine with all of those roadblocks, technical requirements for acceptance include the need to be running iOS 13 or higher, Bluetooth 4.0 support, a Bluetooth-based Xbox One controller, and a Wi-Fi or cellular connection of 10Mbps or higher.

You can register for Project xCloud on iOS by clicking the following link.



Tags:  Apple, Microsoft, ios, (NASDAQ:AAPL), (nasdaq:msft), project xcloud, xcloud
Via:  Microsoft
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gen GPU Best Bet
Big Navi
Ampere
Intel Xe
3dfx Voodoo 11
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

Feedburner

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms