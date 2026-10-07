Prime Day Headphone Deals: Up To 53% Off Bose, Apple, Beats & Google

Bose QuietComfort headphones - Image: Bose

We're going to let you in on a little secret: audio products often have wild markups. Shocking, right? Okay, maybe not but for anyone who needs to hear it, paying full price for an audio product—headphones, earbuds, speakers, and so forth—is a sucker's game. Street prices are almost always marked down from inflated MSRPs, though there are still notable sales from time to time, like the one going on right now at Amazon. Models from many of the big players, including Apple, Bose, Google, and others, are on sale with actual discounts in play. Here are some of the highlights.

Bose QuietComfort Headphones Are 53% Off MSRP

Bose's QuietComfort headphones, which are on sale for $169 at Amazon (53% off). The advertised discount is a bit ambitious, but the sale brings these back down to their lowest price ever, a point it only hit one other time during last year's holiday shopping season. One of the chunkiest discounts by percentage is, which are on sale for. The advertised discount is a bit ambitious, but the sale brings these back down to their lowest price ever, a point it only hit one other time during last year's holiday shopping season.





These over-the-year headphones serve up plush cushions and a padded band for comfort, active noise cancelling with two listening modes (Quiet and Aware modes), EQ controls, multi-point Bluetooth and USB-C connectivity, and up to 24 hours of battery life.





Several color options are available at this price, including the limited edition Moonlight Grey shown above, alongside Cyprus Green, Ice Blue, Twilight Blue, Petal Pink, Sandstone, and White Smoke.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro (2026) Hit All-Time Low Price

Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro - Image: Samsung



Samsung's Galaxy Buds 4 Pro wireless earbuds, which are listed for $189.99 (24% off). Minus a few fluctuations in price over the summer, these earbuds really do sell for the full $249.99 MSRP a lot of the time. And likewise, this is an all-time low price. Another notable discount as part of Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event applies to, which are. Minus a few fluctuations in price over the summer, these earbuds really do sell for the full $249.99 MSRP a lot of the time. And likewise, this is an all-time low price.





We went hands-on with these earbuds when they were unveiled in February and found that it's another set of premium buds. The Pro model separates itself from the non-Pro variant by being full in-ear buds with silicone tips and by providing better noise isolation.





The Galaxy Buds 4 Pro also feature a two-way driver system with a tweeter and a wider woofer than before, along with enhanced ANC and an enhanced adaptive EQ.





Here are some more earbud and headphone deals that are worth checking out:



