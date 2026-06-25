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Prime Day Deals Slash Pixel 10 And 10 Pro To All-Time Low Prices

by Paul LillyThursday, June 25, 2026, 10:52 AM EDT
Google Pixel 10 phones in different colors.
Amazon's Prime Day sales event will be wrapping up soon, but there is still time to score deals, and we are not talking about faux bargains either. Google's Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro are both on sale at all-time low prices for Prime Day, and the Pixel 10 Pro XL is not far off its previous record low, which it set during last year's holiday shopping season. All three are great handsets (see our Pixel 10 lineup review).

Google Pixel 10 Now Starts At $534

Google Pixel 10 specs chart.

The base Google Pixel 10 (128GB storage) can be had for as low as $534 at Amazon (33% off, save $265). That is a remarkably great price for a handset that had previously been hovering around $600 since early May. The only color option that is not as deeply discounted is the Frost model, but even that one is a good deal at $549.

Need more storage? It gets a little trickier but if you're good with the Indigo colorway, you can grab the Pixel 10 with 256GB of onboard storage for $634 (29% off, save $265).

Regardless of color option, the Pixel 10 features a 6.3-inch OLED display with a 2424x1080 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, and is powered by Google's Tensor G5 chip. It also brings with it a decent camera array. See the above table for the full spec sheet.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Slashed To A $684 Starting Price

Google Pixel 10 Pro specs table.

The Pixel 10 Pro offers a handful of upgrades and is discounted to $684 at Amazon (32% off, save $315) for the version with 128GB of onboard storage, or $799 for the 256GB model (29% off, save $315).

Like the Pixel 10, the Pro variant is powered by Google's Tensor G5 chip. It also is the same size at 6.3 inches, but has a sharper display with a 2856x1280 resolution, meaning the pixels are more densely packed. You also get more RAM (16GB versions 12GB), and an upgraded camera system, both on the front and back of the device.

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL Hits $884 For Prime Day

Google Pixel Pro XL specs table.

Last but certainly not least, the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL is on sale for $884 for Prime Day (26% off, save $315) for the version with 256GB of storage. Unfortunately, the 512GB model is not discounted, but this is otherwise a solid pick.

It is also our favorite model among the Pixel 10 family. It is basically a bigger version of the Pixel 10 Pro, with the XL model stretching the OLED panel to 6.8 inches and increasing the display resolution to 2992x1334.

The only thing that makes this deal trick is that its $200 more than the Pixel 10 Pro's starting price. However, you are also getting twice the amount of storage (256GB versus 128GB). If you are comparing it to the 256GB Pixel 10 Pro, however, the price difference is only $85.
Tags:  deals, Google, (nasdaq:goog), prime day, pixel 10, pixel 10 pro, pixel 10 pro xl
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
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