Bring The Beats To Any Party With Prime Day Deals On Portable Speakers
Marshall Emberton IIMarshall is well-known in the speaker world for its superior sound and quality. The Marshall Emberton II portable speaker keeps with the reputation, delivering a rich, clear, and loud sound like the artists intended.
The portable speaker can also deliver a 360-degree sound with True Sterophonic, a unique form of multi-directional sound from Marshall. The company says the technology makes every spot a sweet spot. If one of the speakers is not enough, add another with Stack Mode, creating a sound as big as one’s imagination.
Don’t worry about playtime, as the Marshall Emberton II is said to have 30+ hours of battery life on a single charge. Along with its compact size, rugged build, and reliable playtime, the portable speaker offers promising specs and features for anyone who wants a lot of sound everywhere they go. If it runs out of juice, it can be fully recharged in 3 hours.
The Marshall Emberton II portable speaker is currently 41% off for just $99.99.
JBL Flip 6Need a smaller portable speaker? Look no further than the JBL Flip 6. This powerful portable speaker is engineered to deliver crystal clear, powerful sound. The company touts it as having a racetrack-shaped woofer that delivers exceptional low frequencies and midrange, a separate tweeter for crisp, clear high-frequencies, and dual passive radiators for deep bass.
Along with being easy to carry, owners will be happy to know they can take it to the pool, lake, or any other venue with water, as it is IP67 waterproof and dustproof. With 12 hours of playtime on a single charge, long parties are no problem.
The JBL Flip 6 also comes with wireless Bluetooth streaming. Wirelessly connect up to two smartphones or tablets to the speaker and take turns enjoying JBL Original Pro sound.
The JBL Flip 6 portable speaker is 38% off for only $79.95.
Bose SoundLink Revolve+Bose is another well-known name among audiophiles. The SoundLink Revolve+ portable speaker is engineered to deliver true 360 sound for consistent, uniform coverage from a Bluetooth speaker. SoundLink Revolve-plus II is said to play louder and deeper with longer battery life than its predecessor.
The portable speaker from Bose also comes with an improved battery life. Users can expect up to 17 hours of charge time from a rechargeable lithium-ion battery. It is also dust and water resistant, with an IP55 rating. So, pack it up, and bring the beats wherever the party takes you.
Not only can the Bose portable speaker deliver great sound, it can also be used to take calls and access a device’s default voice assistant right from the portable speaker. Users can connect the speaker to an Amazon Alexa-enabled device as well, such as the Echo Dot.
The Bose SoundLink Revolve+ (Series II) portable speaker is 41% off for only $195.
Be sure to check out this other great deal from Bose. The Bose SoundLink Max portable speaker is 25% off for $299.
If none of those hit the right note, check out these other great deals on portable speakers:
- The Soundboks 4 portable speaker is 20% off for $799.20.
- The Beats Pill portable speaker is 33% off for $99.99.
- The Anker Soundcore 2 portable speaker is 30% off for just $27.99.